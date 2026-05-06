Cirelli, Nelson, Suzuki named finalists for Selke Trophy

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Tampa Bay's Anthony Cirelli, Colorado's Brock Nelson and Montreal's Nick Suzuki are finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, the NHL announced Wednesday.

The award -- as voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association -- is handed out to the "forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game."

Cirelli, 28, is a Selke finalist for the second consecutive season after finishing in third place following the 2024-25 campaign. The Lightning center picked up where he left off in another regular season that showcased his exceptional two-way game, helping guide Tampa Bay to a plus-57 goal differential in the league's second-ranked offense while giving up the third-fewest goals-against.

Anthony Cirelli, a Selke Trophy finalist for the second straight year, earned a career-best plus-38 rating (fourth in the NHL) and was an important part of the Lightning's third-ranked penalty kill (82.6%). Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Individually, Cirelli tabulated a career-best plus-38 rating (fourth in the NHL), was one of Tampa Bay's top performers in the faceoff dot (48.2%) and was an instrumental part of the Lightning's third-ranked penalty kill (82.6%). Tampa Bay held a 76-42 goal differential at even strength when Cirelli was on the ice, the highest ratio recorded in his career. Cirelli was the first Lightning player to get nominated for the Selke.

Nelson, 34, is a first-time finalist for any NHL award and would be the first player in Colorado's history to win the Selke.

He easily transitioned into this first season with the Avalanche, where the Presidents' Trophy winners were stingy defensively (allowing the fewest goals-against of any team) in large part because of contributions on both sides of the puck from skaters like Nelson. The veteran played more this season (averaging 19:39 per game) than ever before in a 13-year career and was a standout on Colorado's league-leading penalty kill (84.6%) while also posting career-high and team-leading totals in faceoffs taken (1,459) and faceoff wins (50.4%).

Suzuki, 26, is another first-time NHL awards finalist and is vying to become the third skater in Montreal's history to win a Selke. The Canadiens captain led all Montreal forwards in multiple categories en route to Montreal earning its highest point total (106) since 2014-15 with the fewest goals-against (251) in a full 82-game season since 2018-19. Durable Suzuki appeared in every regular-season game for a fifth consecutive season and paced all Montreal forwards in ice time (20:49 a game) as the team's leading option in the faceoff dot, taking 32.2% of the draws.

The Canadiens outscored the opposition 94-58 at 5-on-5 when Suzuki was on the ice, a 61.8% ratio that led the team and was a personal career high.

The Selke Trophy winner will be announced by the NHL in June.