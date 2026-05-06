NHL salary cap to increase to $104 million in 2026-27

Open Extended Reactions

The NHL salary cap will climb to $104 million next season -- an $8.5 million increase.

Teams were informed of the new figures for the 2026-27 season by the NHL and NHLPA on Wednesday. Per the collective bargaining agreement, increases are calculated based off the prior year's financials in joint Hockey Related Revenue.

Starting next season, the maximum salary for a player will be $20.8 million. The NHL's highest-paid player is set to be Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov, whose $17 million per year extension kicks in next season.

The salary cap floor will be $76.9 million in 2026-27.

The increase was not surprising to teams, as it matches the league's projections. However it's another promising sign for hockey's growth.

The NHL just had its most-watched first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

"It's a really good time, and we don't even have the biggest markets. This is about how good the hockey is," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Bettman credited the rise of international hockey between Four Nations and the Olympics, and also said he believes the viral show "Heated Rivalry" brought new fans to the sport as well. Above all, the commissioner credited how competitive and exciting the games have been as what's drawing eyeballs.

"When you mush it all together, because it's never one thing, that's how you can account for it," Bettman said.