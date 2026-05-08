Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov finalists for MVP

Greg Wyshynski examines Connor McDavid's future with the Oilers after being eliminated by the Ducks. (1:41)

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Connor McDavid is one step closer to his fourth NHL MVP award as he was named a finalist for the Hart Trophy on Friday.

The Edmonton Oilers star joins Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov as Hart Trophy finalists. The other two also have previously won the award, which is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Notable in his absence as a finalist: San Jose Sharks phenom Macklin Celebrini, who had one of the greatest seasons in NHL history for a 19-year-old player. Celebrini set a franchise record for points in a season (115, including 45 goals), scoring 56 more points and 21 more goals than any other Sharks player this season. But while MacKinnon, McDavid and Kucherov all made the playoffs, San Jose missed the cut by four points in the standings.

Celebrini was recently named a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player, as voted on by the NHLPA. McDavid and Kucherov were the other finalists.

McDavid, 29, led the NHL in points (138 in 82 games) to win his sixth scoring title. He also led the league in assists (90) for the fifth time. The Oilers star was third in goals scored this season (48), trailing MacKinnon and Cole Caufield. McDavid was at his best at a critical moment for the Oilers when star center Leon Draisaitl was out with an injury near the end of the season. McDavid had 24 points in 14 games in Draisaitl's absence, solidifying Edmonton's spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

McDavid won the Hart Trophy in 2023, 2021 and 2017 and has been a finalist seven times in his 11-year NHL career. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2024, becoming just the second skater in NHL history to win playoff MVP while his team lost in the Stanley Cup Final.

If McDavid wins the Hart Trophy, he'll tie Eddie Shore for the third-most MVP wins in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky (nine wins) and Gordie Howe (six).

Kucherov, 32, was second to McDavid in points with 130, the second-highest total of his career. He matched his career best with 44 goals in 76 games. Kucherov had the highest points per game average in the NHL this season at 1.71, skating to a plus-43.

The Lightning were hit hard by injuries and lineup absences, but Kucherov was a constant driver of play. He ended up with 42 more points than anyone else on the Tampa Bay roster, including 36 more even-strength points than any other Lightning player. Tampa Bay finished second in the Atlantic Division with a .646 points percentage, its best regular-season effort since 2020-21, when the Lightning eventually lost in the Stanley Cup Final.

Kucherov won the Hart Trophy in 2019. This is his fourth time as a finalist.

MacKinnon, 30, was the best player on the NHL's best team this season. He led the NHL with 53 goals in 80 games, winning his first Rocket Richard Trophy. He also led the NHL in plus/minus (plus-57), even-strength goals (42) and shots on goal (350). MacKinnon was third in the NHL in points scored (127) behind McDavid and Kucherov.

The Avalanche won the Presidents' Trophy with the NHL's best regular-season record (.738 points percentage). MacKinnon had 27 more points and 15 more goals than anyone else on the Colorado roster.

MacKinnon won the Hart Trophy in 2024. This is his fifth time being a finalist for MVP.

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck won NHL MVP honors last season.