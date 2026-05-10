Avalanche replace Wedgewood with Blackwood in Game 3 loss

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ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It appears as if the Colorado Avalanche could have a goaltending decision to make.

The Avalanche's 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday was one that saw several moving parts come to a screeching halt, with their goaltending being among those items that struggled.

Scott Wedgewood, who has started every game for the Avalanche this postseason, was pulled early in the second period after allowing a third goal on 12 shots in 24:23 of work.

He was replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood, who stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced over the remaining 32:27 in what ultimately became the Avalanche's first loss in this year's postseason.

"We'll have a decision to make, but there's a decision to make every night," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said when asked about who'll he start ahead of Game 4. "You know, some are easier than others. I thought Blackwood was good. ... So, yeah, we'll talk about it and make a decision."

Wedgewood, a career backup, had the best seasons of his career and one of the strongest regular-season campaigns of any netminder while playing alongside Blackwood in a tandem that saw the Avalanche finish with the best record in the NHL.

The 33-year-old went 31-6-6 with a league-leading 2.02 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage that was also the best in the NHL.

He allowed five goals in the Avalanche's four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Kings in the quarterfinal round before facing the Wild in a series that opened with him allowing all six goals in his team's 9-6 win in Game 1.

Wedgewood stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced to help the Avs take a 2-0 lead before the series shifted to St. Paul for Games 3 and 4.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead when Kirill Kaprizov, who had three points, got into the heart of the Colorado zone on a 4-on-4 sequence. Kaprizov was closing in on net when he hesitated and made Wedgewood aggressively attempt to poke check the puck away before the four-time 40-goal scorer lifted the puck into the net with 15:11 left in the period.

The Wild pushed the lead to 2-0 less than two minutes later when Quinn Hughes, on a 4-on-3 power-play, launched a wrist shot that beat Wedgewood for a 2-0 lead with 16:44 left in the opening frame.

Colorado watched Minnesota triple its lead in the second when Mats Zuccarello fired a puck on net that went off Devon Toews and was redirected by Ryan Hartman and past Wedgewood less than five minutes into the period.

That's when Bednar made the decision to pull Wedgewood in favor of Blackwood.

"I thought that Wedgie was playing hard, and I think maybe he looked a little too aggressive on a couple of those," Bednar said. "Like the penalty kill, it ends up without a stint of getting aggressive coming across and then they find the back of the net. The next one, gets a piece of Taser. I think it's a pass and it ends up an empty net. He's out too far and I just felt like from what I've seen out of Blackwood here recently, a rested guy and a guy that we trust, I felt like it was a good opportunity to get him in and see if it sparked our group."

The Avalanche did cut the lead to 3-1 when Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-goal with less than seven minutes remaining.

Only for Brock Faber, who also finished with three points, to score 20 seconds later for a 4-1 lead.

Blackwood, who last played in the Avalanche's 3-1 win against the Calgary Flames on April 14, said that he's just worked to remain sharp in practice.

"You never know [when a goalie could come in]. I've seen games where they score on the first three shots of the game and then nothing the rest of the night," Blackwood said. "You never really know how it's going to go. You're just trying to be ready if you go, do the best you can, help your team and cheer on the other guy."

Even with Faber's goal, Blackwood provided a sense of consistency throughout a performance that was one of extremes for the Avalanche.

Natural Stat Trick's metrics show that the Avs had a 56% shot-share in 5-on-5 play that saw them control the puck for most of the game. That's including a second period that saw them have a 74% shot-share in 5-on-5 only to end up with a single high-danger chance in the frame.

It amounted to the Avalanche's finishing with 36 shots and Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, who returned after being benched in Game 2, stopping everything except the MacKinnon goal.

Blackwood's strongest moments may have come in the third period. Hughes, who finished with two points, skated around the coverage and got to the side of the net before feeding a pass to Danila Yurov at the net front that Blackwood stopped.

It was one of eight shots Blackwood snared in a final frame that at one point saw the Wild control the puck in such a commanding manner that it led to many of the fans at Grand Casino Arena rising to their feet in appreciation.

The series resumes Monday with Game 4 slated to start at 8 p.m. ET.

"There's momentum shifts in every game and listen, I'm not saying that we didn't come out, work hard," Bednar said. "I'm just saying there was a level that we didn't get to. I saw it in flashes with some guys, not with others. If you're going to win a hockey game against a really good team in the playoffs, it has to be everyone and everyone all the time. It's not here or there from certain guys. It has to be everybody."