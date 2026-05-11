Hurricanes sign forward Mark Jankowski to two-year extension

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RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Mark Jankowski to a two-year extension worth an average annual value of $1.85 million through the 2027-28 season.

The Hurricanes announced the deal Monday, two days after they became the first team to sweep through the first two rounds of the NHL playoffs since the league went to best-of-seven series in all four rounds in 1987. The Hurricanes are awaiting the winner of the Montreal-Buffalo series in the Eastern Conference final, the team's third appearance in four seasons.

"Mark has been an excellent fit for our organization throughout his time here," general manager Eric Tulsky said in a statement. "He's proven he can contribute in different ways, and we are glad he's chosen to remain with the organization."

The 31-year-old Jankowski has been a reliable presence on Carolina's fourth line, tallying an assist in eight playoff games. He also has had two goals waved off on video review in this postseason, first an apparent overtime winner in Game 2 of the first-round series against Ottawa on an offsides review and then one in Saturday's Game 4 clincher against Philadelphia for a goaltender interference call on teammate William Carrier.

Jankowski had 11 goals and 10 assists in 68 regular-season games.

The Hurricanes acquired the 6-foot-4, 200-pound forward in a March 2025 trade with Nashville.