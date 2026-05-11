NHL announces finalists for Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award

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The NHL announced on Monday finalists for the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award, given to an individual that has - through the sport of hockey - had a positive impact on their community, culture, or society.

There will be one winner chosen from amongst three finalists in the USA and three finalists in Canada. Each will receive a $30,000 donation to a charity of his choice, while the other two finalists from each country will receive $10,000 to put towards a charity of their choosing.

Fans can vote for the winners from now through May 24th at 11:59 pm ET at NHL.com/OReeAward.

Finalists from the USA

Steven Thompson is the co-founder and president of the Seattle Pride Hockey Association (SPHL). The organization hosts, annually, the Seattle Pride Classic, one of the largest LGBTQ+ hockey tournaments including 300 participants. Under Thompson's guidance, the program has strengthened connections within the LGBTQ+ hockey community while advancing visibility and inclusion.

Bill Tobias is head coach and team manager of the Central Park North Stars, an ice hockey program for children and adults with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities. Since 2014, the program has given people of all ages and skill levels an opportunity to play hockey in a safe and supportive environment, emphasizing fun through teamwork, social interaction and improving quality of life. The team is part of the American Special Hockey Association (ASHA), which has more than 135 affiliated organizations serving more than 9,000 members.

Kendal Troutman is founder and executive director of 24 Degrees of Color, an organization that uses hockey to advance inclusion, equity, and empowerment. Troutman has - through youth clinics, mentorship initiatives and community-based events - created pathways for Black and Latinx youth to engage with recreational ice sports in a supportive environment.

Finalists from Canada

Doug Grandy is the founder and coach of the Rink Rebels Female Hockey Organization. Under his leadership, the group has expanded access to hockey for girls through a culture rooted in inclusion, encouragement and belonging. The organization is intentionally community driven and supported by families, volunteers and leaders using hockey to shape confident young people who give back to their communities.

Vinnie Matteo is founder of Avalanche Kidz, a hockey organization that has programs for children aged 4 to 13 with autism, neurodivergent conditions, and developmental challenges. His unique program focuses on skill development, teamwork and fun, through which Matteo has built a hockey community where children gain confidence, form social connections and experience a genuine sense of belonging on and off the ice.

Sonny Sekhon is founder of the Punjabi Elite League, a competitive ball hockey program for people of all skill levels. The league's goal is promoting physical fitness and connection within the Punjabi community by playing host to more than 200 athletes (almost half of which are young people). Sekhon is also on the planning committee for the South Asian Canada Cup, where his advocacy has transformed opportunities for South Asian youth in hockey. Sekhon's focus is on driving a generational shift with the sport, resulting in record participation, scholarship signings, and expanded career pathways for South Asian athletes.

The O'Ree winners will be revealed in June.