Avs star MacKinnon bloodied after puck to face from teammate

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ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon skated off with a bloody nose after being struck by a puck hit by teammate Devon Toews late in the second period of Game 4 of their second-round NHL playoff series against the Minnesota Wild on Monday night.

Toews tried to send the ill-fated clearing attempt from the crease toward the corner, but it made a direct hit on MacKinnon's face instead. The league's leading goal scorer during the regular season collapsed to his knees in pain before an athletic trainer arrived to press a towel under his nose and help him skate off the ice.

Blood was all over, including streaming down the inside of MacKinnon's visor, and he went up the tunnel for further treatment shortly before the second intermission.

He returned for the start of the third period.

MacKinnon had five goals and six assists in his first seven playoff games this spring for the Avalanche, who took a 2-1 series lead on the Wild into the night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.