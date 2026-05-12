Blue Jackets give Charlie Coyle 6-year, $36 million deal

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The Columbus Blue Jackets liked what they saw from Charlie Coyle last season, so much so that they signed the free agent center to a six-year, $36 million contract.

"Charlie made a tremendous impact on and off the ice for us last season, and keeping him in Columbus was a priority," general manager Don Waddell said. "He is the definition of a true pro, and a durable, reliable, productive right-shot center whose leadership, character and consistency are extremely valuable in this league. We are thrilled that he will continue to be a very important part of the Columbus Blue Jackets for years to come."

Coyle, who is 34, was a solid contributor last season with 20 goals and 38 assists in 82 games. He surpassed 20 goals for the third time in his career and tied his career high in assists. He won over half his faceoffs for the fourth time.

The Blue Jackets are Coyle's fourth team in his 14 seasons in the league. Columbus acquired him from Colorado last summer.

Columbus faded down the stretch last season and ended up seven points out of the final wild-card spot.