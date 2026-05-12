Sabres going back to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at goalie for Game 4

Open Extended Reactions

The Buffalo Sabres are going back to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in net for Game 4 of their second-round Eastern Conference playoff series against Montreal on Tuesday.

Luukkonen hasn't started since he was pulled late in Game 2 of Buffalo's first-round series against Boston after giving up four goals on 20 shots. He was replaced then by Alex Lyon, who took over the crease to see Buffalo past the Bruins and on to face Montreal. Lyon was sensational after taking over, going 4-2 with a 1.73 GAA and .934 SV%.

He began to struggle against the Canadiens though. After pulling Buffalo through to a Game 1 victory, Lyon gave up nine goals in his last two outings, including five goals on 36 shots in the Sabres 6-1 loss in Game 3 to put Buffalo into a 2-1 series deficit.

Sabres' coach Lindy Ruff decided to reinsert Luukkonen to give Buffalo a jolt as they try to get a road split before shifting to home ice again for Game 5.

"I'm excited," said Luukkonen of getting another chance to step in for Buffalo.

Lyon and Luukkonen split duties throughout the regular season, with the veteran Lyon taking on 36 games to Luukkonen's 35. Luukkonen's 22-9-3 record with .910 SV% was marginally better than Lyon's stats (at .907 SV%) and that ultimately earned him the initial playoff starting job.

The goalie shift may be just one alteration to the Sabres lineup. Ruff suggested the possibility of Luke Schenn and Konsta Helenius drawing in as well.

Puck drop on Game 4 is 7 p.m.