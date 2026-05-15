Quinn Hughes willing to talk offseason extension with Wild

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Star defenseman Quinn Hughes says he is "definitely open" to signing a contract extension with the Minnesota Wild.

General manager Bill Guerin swung the NHL's biggest trade of the season when he acquired the Norris Trophy winner from the Vancouver Canucks in December. Hughes, 26, had 53 points in 48 games for the Wild while leading the NHL in average ice time this season (27:44).

"I really like it here. I would definitely be open to re-signing. We'll see what Billy wants to do," Hughes said Friday. "We're 36 hours removed [from elimination]. I'm not sure I'm ready to get into details, what they would look like."

The Wild upset the Dallas Stars in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs before being eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche in five games Wednesday night. Hughes tied for the team lead in playoff points (15) with winger Kirill Kaprizov.

Hughes is eligible to sign a contract extension July 1, when he will be a year away from unrestricted free agency. He signed a six-year contract with the Canucks in 2021 that carries a $7.85 million cap hit.

He said his preference is to sign a new deal or have clarity on his future before next season.

"Not all that's up to me. Going into a year signed would be better," Hughes said. "But I'm a pretty mentally tough and focused guy. If we didn't have something done, I'd be ready to go no matter what."

There has been speculation around the NHL that Hughes could sign a three-year extension. That would give the Wild a window to win a Stanley Cup with the star defenseman while potentially allowing Hughes to hit free agency at the same time as his brother Jack Hughes, the star center for the New Jersey Devils whose eight-year contract ends in 2030.

Their agent Pat Brisson said he has not spoken to Quinn and Jack Hughes about sharing a free agent market in 2030.

"Between brothers, there's so many conversations. But we haven't had any specific [conversations] about this," said Brisson, who also represents their younger brother Luke Hughes of the Devils, who is signed through 2032. "Those are possibilities. I'm not going to deny the fact."

Quinn Hughes said any decision on extending with the Wild will come after discussing things with his parents and brothers. Hughes said playing in Minnesota is "a great spot, great situation for myself," and he plans to spend time this summer familiarizing himself with the area.

"I think I can say that I really like it here. I love the team. I love the city and the fans. Just being in that locker room, it's a special group," he said. "It's an amazing state, so passionate about hockey."

While deciding on his future in Minnesota will take up some head space this offseason, Hughes said he is looking forward to getting a mental break from a whirlwind year that involved a trade from the only NHL franchise he had known for eight seasons, winning Olympic gold for the U.S. at the Milan Cortina Games and the Stanley Cup playoff grind with the Wild.

"From a mental aspect, a lot has happened this year. I never let myself process it or let my hair down a little bit," he said. "It'll be nice to just go home, process the whole year and get some rest."