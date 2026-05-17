Buffalo Sabres start, pull goaltender Alex Lyon in Game 6

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Buffalo goaltender Alex Lyon started Game 6 against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, with his Sabres facing elimination, but was pulled halfway into the first period after allowing three goals on four shots.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen took over for Lyon at the 10:14 mark of the first after Jake Evans gave the Canadiens a 3-1 lead with his second goal of the postseason. Ivan Demidov and Arber Xhekaj also scored for Montreal in the first period after Rasmus Dahlin gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead with his third tally of the playoffs 32 seconds into the game. Jason Zucker drew the Sabres closer at 3-2 with a power-play goal at the 13:56 mark.

Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff did not announce a starting goaltender after his team's morning skate Saturday. Lyon and Luukkonen played in the Sabres' 6-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5 of this Eastern Conference semifinal series, though Lyon started and allowed five goals.

Before Saturday night, Lyon was 4-3 this postseason, with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Luukkonen was 2-2 with a 4.20 average and an .851 percentage.