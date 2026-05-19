Sources: Golden Knights' appeal of NHL sanctions denied

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The Vegas Golden Knights appealed their NHL-imposed sanctions in New York on Tuesday morning and it was determined that the punishment will remain as assessed, sources told ESPN.

The league fined coach John Tortorella $100,000 and stripped the team of its 2026 second-round draft pick for "flagrant violations" of the NHL's Stanley Cup playoff media regulations.

The Golden Knights' appeal of sanctions imposed by the NHL has been denied, sources told ESPN. The team didn't open its dressing room to the media after a game, resulting in a $100,000 fine for coach John Tortorella and losing a second-round draft pick. Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

The sanctions came down Friday, one day after the Golden Knights didn't open their dressing room to the media. Tortorella also declined to speak with reporters after the team's series-clinching 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals.

However, sources told ESPN that it was a pattern of behavior and repeated warnings that led to the unprecedented punishment.

As it stands, the Golden Knights will not pick until the third round of this year's NHL draft, which begins June 26 in Buffalo. The team traded its first-round pick to acquire defenseman Noah Hanifin in 2024.

Vegas is set to open the West finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. It's the Golden Knights' fifth conference finals appearance in nine years.

Tortorella, who had been working as an ESPN analyst, was hired in late March when the Golden Knights fired coach Bruce Cassidy while in playoff position.