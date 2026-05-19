Alex Tuch's Round 2 woes won't affect next deal, agent says

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Forward Alex Tuch was a huge disappointment for the Buffalo Sabres in their second-round elimination by the Montreal Canadiens, failing to tally a single point in seven games after he led the team in scoring during the first round.

Many wondered if that performance would cost Tuch in his next contract, as one of the NHL's most significant potential free agents. But his agent emphatically pushed back on that theory.

"I guarantee you it doesn't change a single thing as far as how he's viewed across the market," Scott Bartlett told ESPN on Tuesday.

Tuch, 30, is in the last year of a seven-year, $33.25 million contract he signed with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018. He was acquired by Buffalo in the Jack Eichel trade in 2021. Should he choose not to re-sign with the Sabres, Tuch will be one of the most coveted forwards in a thin unrestricted free agent market, having tallied over 30 goals in three of his past four seasons in Buffalo. He was the team's third-leading scorer this season with 66 points in 79 games (33 goals, 33 assists).

Tuch was a force in the first round against the Boston Bruins, leading the team with four goals and tied for the lead with seven points in six games. But he failed to score in seven games against Montreal, while skating to a team-worst minus-8. His average ice time dropped from 21:19 against Boston to 19:53 vs. Montreal.

"It's moving my feet. It's holding onto pucks. It's making it difficult for them to play offense. It's what I was doing in the first round and I need to be better at that," Tuch said after Buffalo's Game 3 loss.

Tuch did lead the Sabres with 26 shots on goal against the Canadiens, who advanced to the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes with a Game 7 overtime win on Monday night.

"It's not like he was terrible. He had a huge blocked shot with no stick [in Game 7]. He created a lot. A few breakaways. It just didn't go for him," said Bartlett, who said that every good player has "little peaks and valleys like this" in the playoffs.

"He was very good in Round 1. These guys aren't robots. This is the game of hockey. There's stretches for any good player where things happen. It's not like he was not trying hard or showing bad body language or being completely ineffective. It's just the production didn't come," he added. "Again, these GMs are so used to that. I feel very, very confident that's not going to affect anything. He's not a 22-year-old player. This is not his first shot at the playoffs, where he just fell flat in his face."

Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekalainen has previously signaled a willingness to get Tuch signed provided they can "agree on a number that works for both sides."

Buffalo star Tage Thompson said he'd love for Tuch to forego free agency and remain with the Sabres.

"I'd love to have him back. He's the ultimate teammate. He's a leader on this team. He drives the bus for us. Guys in this room look to him. He's vocal. He plays the game the right way, and he's a big, big reason we were at where we were," Thompson said after Game 7. "So, I would love to see him come back, but obviously there's a business side to. You don't know where his head's at."