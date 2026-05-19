Sources: Vegas yet to allow teams to talk with ex-coach Cassidy

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Multiple teams are waiting to interview Bruce Cassidy but have not yet received permission from the Vegas Golden Knights as of Tuesday, sources told ESPN.

Cassidy -- a Stanley Cup winner in Vegas and Jack Adams Award winner in Boston -- was surprisingly fired with eight games remaining in the regular season despite the Golden Knights sitting in playoff position. He had one year remaining on his contract and was one of the NHL's highest-paid coaches.

The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings are among the teams interested in speaking with Cassidy, sources told ESPN. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks also have recent vacancies.

The NHL Coaches' Association issued a statement Tuesday acknowledging a situation that was "still unfolding."

"Coaches who remain under contract, but are no longer working for their Club, should not be prevented from pursuing other employment opportunities," the NHLCA said. "It would be unprecedented at the head coaching level should multiple teams be denied permission to speak with Coach Cassidy."

Although Vegas remains responsible for Cassidy's remaining salary, teams typically work to negotiate a resolution or offset costs when a coach under contract lands another job.

"We've been consistent that our focus currently is on the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the teams have respected that," Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said at a news conference ahead of Game 1 of the West final on Wednesday night. "I've spoken with Bruce. He understands this, as well."

The Golden Knights, who open their Western Conference finals series against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, have already faced heightened scrutiny this postseason. The NHL handed down unprecedented sanctions to Vegas for violating Stanley Cup playoff media policy, including a $100,000 fine for current coach John Tortorella and the loss of a 2026 second-round draft pick.

Vegas appealed the decision in a meeting at the NHL offices in New York on Tuesday, but the league upheld the punishment. According to sources, Vegas withholding permission for teams to speak with Cassidy was not discussed during that meeting and was not part of the league's disciplinary action.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.