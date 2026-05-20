2026 Stanley Cup playoff picks: Conference finals round

The conference finals round of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs is set to begin. Which teams will win their next series and earn their spot in the Stanley Cup Final?
Before the round begins, ESPN's experts have identified their picks for each matchup, including the number of games it will take to clinch the series.
More: Full schedule
Stanley Cup odds
Conference finals megapreview
Offseason guide for eliminated teams
Eastern Conference finals
M1 Carolina
Hurricanes
vs.
A3 Montreal
Canadiens
Sean Allen: Hurricanes in five
Roxy Bernstein: Hurricanes in six
John Buccigross: Hurricanes in five
Stormy Buonantony: Hurricanes in six
Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Hurricanes in six
Sachin Chandan: Hurricanes in six
Meghan Chayka: Hurricanes in five
Gregg Colli: Hurricanes in seven
Ray Ferraro: Hurricanes in five
Erik Johnson: Hurricanes in six
Emily Kaplan: Hurricanes in six
Tim Kavanagh: Canadiens in six
Rachel Kryshak: Hurricanes in five
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Hurricanes in five
Steve Levy: Hurricanes in five
Vince Masi: Canadiens in seven
Victoria Matiash: Hurricanes in six
Mark Messier: Hurricanes in six
Mike Monaco: Hurricanes in six
T.J. Oshie: Hurricanes in five
Kristen Shilton: Hurricanes in five
Bob Wischusen: Hurricanes in six
Greg Wyshynski: Hurricanes in five
Consensus prediction: Hurricanes (21 of 23 picks)
Kevin Weekes predicts the Hurricanes will defeat the Canadiens in the Eastern Conference finals.
Western Conference finals
C1 Colorado
Avalanche
vs.
P1 Vegas
Golden Knights
Sean Allen: Avalanche in six
Roxy Bernstein: Avalanche in six
John Buccigross: Avalanche in seven
Stormy Buonantony: Avalanche in six
Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Avalanche in six
Sachin Chandan: Avalanche in five
Meghan Chayka: Avalanche in six
Gregg Colli: Avalanche in six
Ray Ferraro: Avalanche in six
Erik Johnson: Avalanche in six
Emily Kaplan: Avalanche in six
Tim Kavanagh: Golden Knights in seven
Rachel Kryshak: Avalanche in six
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Avalanche in six
Steve Levy: Golden Knights in seven
Vince Masi: Avalanche in six
Victoria Matiash: Avalanche in seven
Mark Messier: Avalanche in seven
Mike Monaco: Avalanche in five
T.J. Oshie: Avalanche in six
Kristen Shilton: Avalanche in six
Bob Wischusen: Avalanche in six
Greg Wyshynski: Avalanche in five
Consensus prediction: Avalanche (21 of 23 picks)
Erik Johnson joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to preview the Golden Knights-Avalanche Western Conference finals.