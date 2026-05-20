2026 Stanley Cup playoff picks: Conference finals round

Greg Wyshynski discusses the major things to watch for ahead of the Golden Knights and Avalanche facing off in the Western Conference final. (1:17)

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The conference finals round of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs is set to begin. Which teams will win their next series and earn their spot in the Stanley Cup Final?

Before the round begins, ESPN's experts have identified their picks for each matchup, including the number of games it will take to clinch the series.

More: Full schedule

Stanley Cup odds

Conference finals megapreview

Offseason guide for eliminated teams

Eastern Conference finals

M1 Carolina

Hurricanes

vs.

A3 Montreal

Canadiens

Sean Allen: Hurricanes in five

Roxy Bernstein: Hurricanes in six

John Buccigross: Hurricanes in five

Stormy Buonantony: Hurricanes in six

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Hurricanes in six

Sachin Chandan: Hurricanes in six

Meghan Chayka: Hurricanes in five

Gregg Colli: Hurricanes in seven

Ray Ferraro: Hurricanes in five

Erik Johnson: Hurricanes in six

Emily Kaplan: Hurricanes in six

Tim Kavanagh: Canadiens in six

Rachel Kryshak: Hurricanes in five

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Hurricanes in five

Steve Levy: Hurricanes in five

Vince Masi: Canadiens in seven

Victoria Matiash: Hurricanes in six

Mark Messier: Hurricanes in six

Mike Monaco: Hurricanes in six

T.J. Oshie: Hurricanes in five

Kristen Shilton: Hurricanes in five

Bob Wischusen: Hurricanes in six

Greg Wyshynski: Hurricanes in five

Consensus prediction: Hurricanes (21 of 23 picks)

play 0:25 Why Kevin Weekes gives Hurricanes edge in East final Kevin Weekes predicts the Hurricanes will defeat the Canadiens in the Eastern Conference finals.

Western Conference finals

C1 Colorado

Avalanche

vs.

P1 Vegas

Golden Knights

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Sean Allen: Avalanche in six

Roxy Bernstein: Avalanche in six

John Buccigross: Avalanche in seven

Stormy Buonantony: Avalanche in six

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Avalanche in six

Sachin Chandan: Avalanche in five

Meghan Chayka: Avalanche in six

Gregg Colli: Avalanche in six

Ray Ferraro: Avalanche in six

Erik Johnson: Avalanche in six

Emily Kaplan: Avalanche in six

Tim Kavanagh: Golden Knights in seven

Rachel Kryshak: Avalanche in six

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Avalanche in six

Steve Levy: Golden Knights in seven

Vince Masi: Avalanche in six

Victoria Matiash: Avalanche in seven

Mark Messier: Avalanche in seven

Mike Monaco: Avalanche in five

T.J. Oshie: Avalanche in six

Kristen Shilton: Avalanche in six

Bob Wischusen: Avalanche in six

Greg Wyshynski: Avalanche in five

Consensus prediction: Avalanche (21 of 23 picks)