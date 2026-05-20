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          2026 Stanley Cup playoff picks: Conference finals round

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          Greg Wyshynski's 3 keys to Knights-Avs WCF (1:17)

          Greg Wyshynski discusses the major things to watch for ahead of the Golden Knights and Avalanche facing off in the Western Conference final. (1:17)

          • ESPN staffMay 20, 2026, 11:15 AM

          The conference finals round of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs is set to begin. Which teams will win their next series and earn their spot in the Stanley Cup Final?

          Before the round begins, ESPN's experts have identified their picks for each matchup, including the number of games it will take to clinch the series.

          More: Full schedule
          Stanley Cup odds
          Conference finals megapreview
          Offseason guide for eliminated teams

          Eastern Conference finals

          M1 Carolina
          Hurricanes
          vs.

          A3 Montreal
          Canadiens

          Sean Allen: Hurricanes in five
          Roxy Bernstein: Hurricanes in six
          John Buccigross: Hurricanes in five
          Stormy Buonantony: Hurricanes in six
          Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Hurricanes in six
          Sachin Chandan: Hurricanes in six
          Meghan Chayka: Hurricanes in five
          Gregg Colli: Hurricanes in seven
          Ray Ferraro: Hurricanes in five
          Erik Johnson: Hurricanes in six
          Emily Kaplan: Hurricanes in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Canadiens in six
          Rachel Kryshak: Hurricanes in five
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Hurricanes in five
          Steve Levy: Hurricanes in five
          Vince Masi: Canadiens in seven
          Victoria Matiash: Hurricanes in six
          Mark Messier: Hurricanes in six
          Mike Monaco: Hurricanes in six
          T.J. Oshie: Hurricanes in five
          Kristen Shilton: Hurricanes in five
          Bob Wischusen: Hurricanes in six
          Greg Wyshynski: Hurricanes in five

          Consensus prediction: Hurricanes (21 of 23 picks)

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          0:25
          Why Kevin Weekes gives Hurricanes edge in East final

          Kevin Weekes predicts the Hurricanes will defeat the Canadiens in the Eastern Conference finals.

          Western Conference finals

          C1 Colorado
          Avalanche
          vs.

          P1 Vegas
          Golden Knights

          Sean Allen: Avalanche in six
          Roxy Bernstein: Avalanche in six
          John Buccigross: Avalanche in seven
          Stormy Buonantony: Avalanche in six
          Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Avalanche in six
          Sachin Chandan: Avalanche in five
          Meghan Chayka: Avalanche in six
          Gregg Colli: Avalanche in six
          Ray Ferraro: Avalanche in six
          Erik Johnson: Avalanche in six
          Emily Kaplan: Avalanche in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Golden Knights in seven
          Rachel Kryshak: Avalanche in six
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Avalanche in six
          Steve Levy: Golden Knights in seven
          Vince Masi: Avalanche in six
          Victoria Matiash: Avalanche in seven
          Mark Messier: Avalanche in seven
          Mike Monaco: Avalanche in five
          T.J. Oshie: Avalanche in six
          Kristen Shilton: Avalanche in six
          Bob Wischusen: Avalanche in six
          Greg Wyshynski: Avalanche in five

          Consensus prediction: Avalanche (21 of 23 picks)

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          1:12
          Erik Johnson's prediction for Golden Knights-Avs

          Erik Johnson joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to preview the Golden Knights-Avalanche Western Conference finals.