Avalanche's Cale Makar sits out practice on eve of WCF Game 1

DENVER -- Cale Makar sat out another practice session Tuesday on the eve of the Western Conference finals against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Any cause for concern over the health status of the Colorado Avalanche defenseman heading into Game 1 on Wednesday?

"No," coach Jared Bednar said. "Not yet."

Makar, a Norris Trophy finalist, left the ice following a collision late in Game 5 against Minnesota, only to return as Colorado won the game -- and the second-round series -- 4-3 in overtime. He also briefly left Game 1 after taking a hit along the boards, with his right leg flying into the air before falling to the ice.

The 27-year-old Makar has four goals and an assist while averaging nearly 25 minutes of ice time through two rounds. He's a crucial part of their offensive and special teams plans.

Asked what he'd say to fans worried about missing Makar for Game 1, fellow defenseman Sam Malinski responded: "I don't know what to tell them. Obviously, it would be great to have him out here. You can't replace him, and we're going to miss him out there. Yeah, hopefully we can still get it done without him."

Makar has missed some recent practices but no games as the Avalanche have gone 8-1 so far in the playoffs.

Should Makar not be able to go, it puts more responsibilities on Malinski, Devon Toews, Josh Manson, Brett Kulak, Jack Ahcan, Nick Blankenburg and the 41-year-old Brent Burns.

But not pressure.

"We're all going to have to play a little bit more and we'll be challenged with different situations," Malinski explained. "I might have to penalty kill or whatever it is. But, yeah, I wouldn't say we feel pressure. We're just going to have to step up."

Manson agreed.

"If he can't go, it is what it is," Manson said of Makar. "That's a huge piece. You don't replace a guy like that, right, so hopefully he can. If not, then guys will step and you fill roles and you just do what you can."

Forward Artturi Lehkonen returned to practice Tuesday. He's been dealing with an upper-body injury and didn't play in the final two games of the Minnesota series.