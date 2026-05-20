Avs star defender Makar out Game 1 of Western Conference finals

Emily Kaplan joins "SportsCenter" to report on Cale Makar's absence for the Avalanche's Game 1 matchup against the Golden Knights. (0:53)

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DENVER -- Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar will miss Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Makar is listed as day-to-day.

Cale Makar will not play for the Colorado Avalanche for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals after an upper-body injury he picked up in Game 5 of the Avs' series vs. the Minnesota Wild. Makar did not practice on Tuesday. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire

Makar skated on Monday and skated Wednesday morning, and according to Bednar, he is improving. He did not practice Tuesday.

"I think he's doing a lot better," Bednar said. "He's on the ice again this morning, feeling pretty good."

Makar left the ice holding his right arm following a collision late in Game 5 against Minnesota last Wednesday but returned as Colorado won the game in overtime. He also briefly left Game 1 after taking a hit along the boards, with his right leg flying into the air before he fell to the ice.

Sources told ESPN that Makar is dealing with more than one injury, though the one sustained and possibly reaggravated in the series against Minnesota is the more serious one and is keeping him out. Jack Ahcan will slot in on defense but is expected to play a limited role.

Makar, a Norris Trophy finalist, has five points (four goals, one assist) and 18 blocked shots in nine games these playoffs while averaging 24:59 in ice time -- second on the team only to Devon Toews.

"Best defenseman in the world," Avalanche forward Logan O'Connor said. "He's not going to be easily replaced. There's not one guy that's going to be able to do it. I think the advantage we have with the group we have in the game tonight is a lot of guys can be minute munchers for us."

This is the first time Makar has missed a playoff game for the Avalanche with an injury. He was suspended one game for interference during a series against Seattle in 2023.

Asked what he'd say to fans worried about missing Makar for Game 1, fellow defenseman Sam Malinski said Tuesday, "I don't know what to tell them. Obviously, it would be great to have him out here. You can't replace him, and we're going to miss him out there. Yeah, hopefully we can still get it done without him."

Makar has missed some recent practices but no games as the Avalanche have gone 8-1 in the playoffs.

Everyone else on the Avalanche is available, including Artturi Lehkonen and Malinski, who both missed the final two games against Minnesota in the second round. Both are expected to play. Scott Wedgewood will start in goal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.