Conn Smythe Watch: Who's leading for Stanley Cup playoffs MVP?

Greg Wyshynski discusses the major things to watch for ahead of the Golden Knights and Avalanche facing off in the Western Conference finals. (1:17)

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Four teams remain in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup, which means the Conn Smythe Trophy field for playoff MVP has dramatically narrowed.

Here's the second Conn Smythe Watch of the 2026 playoffs. Keep in mind that in the NHL, the Conn Smythe is based on a player's performance during the entire postseason, not just the championship round.

The award is voted on by an 18-person panel of Professional Hockey Writers Association members. We polled over a dozen writers, many of whom could have a vote for the award, for their current Conn Smythe top three.

Here's a look at the field based on those ballots, starting with the current leader:

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The current MVP front-runner

The Hurricanes goalie has been the most dominant netminder in the playoffs and it's not even close. Andersen, 36, is a perfect 8-0 as Carolina became the first team to sweep the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs under the modern format, which started in 1987. He has a .950 save percentage and a 1.12 goals-against average.

Money Puck had him at 11.2 goals saved above expected through eight games, just ahead of Jakub Dobes of Montreal (11.1) for best in the playoffs. In the past, Andersen has battled injuries and inconsistency in the postseason. But through two rounds, he was the backbone for the Hurricanes' win streak, as they became just the third team in NHL history to enter the playoffs' penultimate round with eight straight wins.

The favorites

Marner was essentially the co-leader for the Conn Smythe in our polling, finishing right behind Andersen for the top spot. Both players appeared on all but two ballots. Obviously, Marner has one of the playoffs' most compelling narratives: going from the poster boy for playoff disappointment in Toronto to the leading scorer in the postseason through two rounds for Vegas.

But it's the totality of his game that has him chasing MVP honors, including four short-handed points entering the Western Conference finals. "I think he's a hell of a hockey player. I think he's very confident in what he brings," coach John Tortorella said.

MacKinnon continues to have the shortest odds to win the Conn Smythe despite not being at the top of our voters' ballots for a second straight Conn Smythe Watch. Before Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, DraftKings had MacKinnon at +180, making him a heavier favorite than Andersen (+400) or Marner (+1200).

MacKinnon had 13 points through nine games in the first two rounds, including seven goals. One of those goals underscored his knack for heroics in big moments: scoring the game-tying tally with 23 seconds left in Game 5 to lay the ground for Colorado's overtime clincher. He was the clear third choice among the voters but well within range of Andersen.

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Making their case

The line of Stankoven, Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake has arguably been the best in the playoffs, but only Stankoven ended up on our voters' ballots. He leads the Hurricanes with seven goals in eight games, throwing in an assist for eight points in total. Two of those goals counted as eventual game winners.

The last rookie goalie to win a Game 7 in the playoffs was Jordan Binnington during the St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup run in 2019. What Dobes is giving Montreal is reminiscent of that run in one specific way: his remarkable knack for bouncing back after losses.

Since the start of 2026, Dobes has lost consecutive games just once. He's 6-0 in the playoffs after losses, including both Game 7 victories for the Canadiens. One voter had him second on their Conn Smythe ballot. Dobes has a .910 save percentage and a 2.52 goals-against average.

It's a little surprising there isn't more support for Newhook considering his goal total (seven, to lead the Canadiens) and when he has scored those goals. He's only the second player in NHL history to score multiple game-winning goals in a Game 7 in a single postseason, joining Nathan Horton from 2011. Newhook was the only other player to appear on our voters' ballots.

On the cusp

The Vegas winger entered the Western Conference finals leading the playoffs with nine goals, with two assists. That included the overtime winner in the Golden Knights' Game 5 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, an emotional gut punch that preceded their Game 6 elimination of their Pacific Division rivals.

Eichel's stat line might read like a glitch on an NHL video game -- one goal, 14 assists -- but those 15 points are second on the Golden Knights through 12 games. He was tied with Marner and Ivan Barbashev for the most even-strength points on the team (nine).

Hall has the same Conn Smythe odds at DraftKings as Stankoven (+1300) but appears to have a little more work to do in the eyes of the voters. The veteran winger has 12 points in eight games to lead Carolina, while playing a physical and antagonistic game. Please note that Jackson Blake, the third member of that line with Hall and Stankoven, is at +1500 to win the Conn Smythe on DraftKings.

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Real Clear Analytics had Hart with the most goals saved above expected in the second round, leading Vegas to that series win over Anaheim. After a tough opening-round performance against the Utah Mammoth, Hart went on a run of six of seven games giving up two goals or fewer.

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The Habs defenseman has had only two games without a point in their run to the Eastern Conference finals, tallying 14 points in 14 games this postseason. Those who believe Hutson should get more shots on goal were given additional evidence in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, when Hutson's full windup slap shot blast from inside the blue line won it in overtime.

Necas had one goal and 10 assists through nine games for the Avalanche. If he ends up leading the team in scoring, there might be a conversation about his MVP case. But he's got competition in the Colorado dressing room. That includes defenseman Cale Makar, who missed Game 1 against Vegas with an injury. DraftKings had the 2022 Conn Smythe winner at +1600 to win this year's award before the conference finals.

Suzuki has 10 points in Montreal's eight wins -- and just three points in their six losses. His 13 points are second on the team, with the center doing most of his damage on the Canadiens' killer power play (eight points). He needs some big moments in the next two rounds to really make the case.

The Avs' goaltending tandem got a little wobbly in the second round, with both Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood finishing their series against Minnesota with an .872 save percentage. Wedgewood's stats were dampened by giving up six goals on 36 shots in Colorado's 9-6 Game 1 win. Otherwise, he has given up two goals or fewer in six of eight appearances, including a perfect 7-for-7 in saves in their Game 5 elimination of the Wild.

Gone but not forgotten

Zach Benson (Buffalo Sabres)

Matt Boldy (Minnesota Wild)

Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres)

Cutter Gauthier (Anaheim Ducks)

Quinn Hughes (Minnesota Wild)

Jackson LaCombe (Anaheim Ducks)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo Sabres)

Dan Vladar (Philadelphia Flyers)

Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota Wild)