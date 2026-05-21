Avs feel 'trickle-down effect' with Makar out in Game 1 loss

DENVER -- At times, especially early, the Colorado Avalanche looked disjointed on defense. One player's absence made that big a difference.

With star defenseman Cale Makar sidelined by an upper-body injury, the Avalanche hardly resembled the top-seeded team that rolled through the first two rounds. They experimented with different line combinations in a 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.

"There's definitely a trickle-down effect to that," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of not having Makar. "But he's not playing. We have to find a way."

Makar was injured late in Game 5 against Minnesota last Wednesday, when he left the ice holding his right arm following a collision, but returned as Colorado won the game in overtime. He also briefly left Game 1 of that series after taking a hit along the boards, with his right leg flying into the air before he fell to the ice.

Sources told ESPN's Emily Kaplan that Makar is dealing with more than one injury, though the one suffered and possibly aggravated in the series against Minnesota is the more serious one and is keeping him out.

A few breakdowns led to some big plays Wednesday night. One of the biggest was Dylan Coghlan splitting the defense down the middle and scoring through the pads of goaltender Scott Wedgewood.

Just the way the night went as the Avalanche trailed 3-0 before making it a one-goal game with 2:21 remaining on a power-play tally from captain Gabriel Landeskog.

"They capitalized early, we fought back," said Wedgewood, who stopped 24 shots. "But just unfortunately didn't have enough."

Colorado relied heavily on Devon Toews, who logged 27 minutes, 32 seconds. Brett Kulak was just over 23 minutes and Sam Malinski at 20:31. Josh Manson was just over 19 minutes, Brent Burns, at 41 years old, just shy of 17 minutes and Jack Ahcan, the defenseman who filled in for Makar, was limited to 7:34.

"I think the guys that we had playing tonight, not just the D, were capable more and capable of better," Bednar said. "It just wasn't there for us tonight."

The availability of Makar for Game 2 on Friday night remains unknown. Although, Bednar did say that Makar was "doing a lot better," on Wednesday after morning skate.

Makar hasn't been practicing with the team since leaving Game 5 against Minnesota. His absence is a blow for the Avalanche. This was the first time Makar has missed a playoff game for the Avalanche with an injury. He was suspended one game for interference during a series against Seattle in 2023.

The Norris Trophy finalist has four goals and an assist while averaging nearly 25 minutes of ice time through the opening two rounds. Makar also is an integral part of Colorado's special teams.

"Best defenseman in the world," Avalanche forward Logan O'Connor said before Game 1. "He's not going to be easily replaced. There's not one guy that's going to be able to do it. I think the advantage we have with the group we have in the game tonight is a lot of guys can be minute-munchers for us.

"Cale presents a dynamic ability that is super-unique in the league. No one's going to replicate that tonight, but it's on the D-core as a whole, and our group as a whole, to try and pick it up when we can."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.