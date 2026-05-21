Islanders unveil Hamilton Hammers as name for AHL affiliate

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HAMILTON, Ontario -- The name of the New York Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate is the Hamilton Hammers after the club was relocated to the Canadian city from Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The Islanders unveiled the Hammers moniker and logo at a news conference in Hamilton on Thursday and said it was a tribute to the city's steelmaking industry. The team is set to play in the recently renovated TD Coliseum.

"We look forward to building on the progression and foundation established this past season in the AHL and bringing that momentum to Hamilton," Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said. "The Hamilton Hammers will embody the city's hard-working spirit - built on heart, work ethic and a community identity that never backs down."

Bridgeport made the playoffs this past season in Rocky Thompson's first year as coach. Prospects such as recent first-round picks Cole Eiserman, Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson could all be playing for Hamilton in 2026-27.

The Islanders had their top minor league affiliate in Bridgeport for the previous 25 years.