Ducks' Terry needs hip surgery; start of season in question

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry needs hip surgery that could endanger his availability at the start of next season.

Terry has a chronic hip impingement, the Ducks revealed Thursday in their postseason injury report. Anaheim's first playoff season since 2018 ended last week in the second round with a six-game loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Ducks haven't finalized a date for Terry's hip surgery or a definite time frame for his recovery.

Terry has been Anaheim's most consistent offensive player for the past half-decade, scoring at least 19 goals and 50 points each year. He scored 57 points last season before adding three goals and eight assists in 12 playoff games, the first postseason contests of his career.

The team also confirmed that goal-scoring forward Cutter Gauthier played with two fractured vertebrae in his back during the postseason. Gauthier was hurt in late March but missed only five games before returning and eventually scoring 12 points in the postseason.

Captain Radko Gudas sprained his ankle in the Ducks' playoff opener and didn't return to the lineup, but he would have been available if Anaheim had advanced to another round. So would forward Ryan Poehling, who has been cleared after incurring a concussion from an illegal hit by Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb, who was suspended for a game.

Defenseman Pavel Mintyukov sprained a ligament in his knee, but he will be ready for training camp.