Hurricanes-Canadiens Game 2 takeaways, grades, early look at Game 3

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The Carolina Hurricanes avoided a second straight home loss in the Eastern Conference finals with a 3-2 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens to even their series at 1-1. In the process, they broke a historic streak of futility in the second-to-last round in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

How did both teams perform? Who are the players to watch next game, and what are the big questions facing the Hurricanes and Canadiens ahead of Game 3 on Monday?

After that Game 1 disaster, this was more like the Hurricanes we've come to know, for better or worse. Better: Carolina limited Montreal to just 12 shots on goal and controlled time in the attacking zone. Worse: Offensively, they still looked like the team that was searching for that key goal at a key time in the conference finals, which has been the hex on Rod Brind'Amour's teams during his tenure in Raleigh. It was supposed to be different this time, the Hurricanes vowed. And it was.

Carolina won Nikolaj Ehlers' services as a free agent with a six-year, $51-million contract last summer, topping other suitors like the Washington Capitals. The former Winnipeg Jets winger slotted into an unusual place for a high-profile free agent: On the Hurricanes' checking line with Jordan Staal and Jordin Martinook. But that was a genius move by Carolina, as Ehlers could theoretically finish chances that the other two forwards create.

In Game 2, the Hurricanes needed a key goal at a key time twice, and both times Ehlers answered the call. He broke a 1-1 tie in the second period to set up Carolina to win, only to see Montreal send the game to overtime on a third period Josh Anderson goal. Just 3:29 into the extra session, Ehlers ended it with his second of the game.

Not a perfect game, but a markedly better effort for the Hurricanes, as a team and individually -- how great were Jaccob Slavin and Jalen Chatfield in Game 2? Most of all, it showed they could win at home in the NHL's penultimate round: This was their first home win in a conference final game since Game 7 of the 2006 Eastern Conference finals, snapping a 10-game home losing streak in the round before Stanley Cup Final.

play 0:46 Nikolaj Ehlers puts Canes ahead with an outstanding goal Nikolaj Ehlers tallies goal vs. Canadiens

Let's start with the obvious: The Canadiens stole home-ice advantage with their Game 1 win in Raleigh. Winning Game 2 wasn't a necessity ... but it would have put the Hurricanes in the same position Colorado is in right now, facing the harsh reality that teams who drop their first two home games in a best-of-seven conference finals or semifinals series have a 1-20 all-time record. Under the current version of the conference finals/Stanley Cup semifinals format (since 1982), teams are 0-13 when they lose the first two games at home in a best-of-seven series, per ESPN Research.

The Canadiens didn't play a bad game. Although he might want a couple of goals back, rookie Jakub Dobes (23 saves) was strong again. They continue to get depth scoring from players like Josh Anderson (two goals) on nights when their top line isn't producing or their power play is limited to just two opportunities. While they were outshot and lost the puck-possession battle, they still generated a good amount of slot shots and high-danger chances.

The Canadiens knew they weren't going to get odd-man rushes giftwrapped like they did in Game 1, but they certainly need to figure out some things tactically to generate more stretch pass chances than they did in Game 2. There's work to be done, but getting this split in Games 1 and 2 was a good piece of work in itself.

play 0:51 Josh Anderson ties the game for Canadiens in 3rd period Josh Anderson lights the lamp for Canadiens

Players to watch in Game 3

Taylor Hall

LW, Hurricanes

The Hurricanes claim that their break between the second round and the conference finals -- the longest NHL playoff pause in 107 years -- hasn't negative impacted them. But it's hard not to wonder if the break in the action might have sapped the momentum of what had been the best line in the playoffs. Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake and Taylor Hall have been outscored 0-3 at 5-on-5, and lost the puck possession battle in Game 2.

Hall was a driving force behind that line in the first two rounds. He doesn't have a point and has skated to a minus-3 in the first two games in this series. On top of that, his turnover led to that John Anderson goal in the first period. Hall's most impactful moment came in overtime with a big hit on Lane Hutson. The Canes need more of those moments from this line in Game 3, hopefully ones that impact the scoreboard.

Nick Suzuki

C, Canadiens

It's been a trend all postseason: As Suzuki goes, so go the Canadiens. In 13 playoff wins, Suzuki has 13 points, including three goals. In seven playoff losses, Suzuki has two points, both assists, including no points and a minus-1 in Game 2.

The nadir of this game was a breakaway chance he had to close the second period in which he couldn't get a shot on goal against Frederik Andersen.

Big questions for Game 3

Can the break now work to the Carolina's advantage?

The Hurricanes were an abject disaster in the first period of Game 1, blowing defensive coverages and making hyper-aggressive plays that led to Canadiens goals.

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They had their structure back in Game 2, and did what they usually do: Limit shots and control the puck in front of Andersen, who was much better than he was in Game 1. This was much more like the team that swept the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Now, the break they had before the conference finals can start to be an advantage. The longer this series goes, the more that rest will become a factor against a Canadiens team that played two straight seven-game series on the way to this round.

Is Lane Hutson OK?

There are two ways to read that question, and both are valid interpretations for Game 3.

Hall hit Hutson awkwardly against the boards in overtime of Game 2, on his only shift of the extra session. The defenseman appeared shaken up, and there was no update on his condition from Montreal after the game.

Read the other way, Hutson has also yet to put his stamp on this series after a star-making first two rounds, with 14 points through 14 games. He's a minus-1 with one shot on goal in the series so far. If he's not limited by injury, Hutson will be vital in trying to break through this reconstituted Hurricanes defense.