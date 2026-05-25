Chicoutimi takes down Kelowna in OT at Memorial Cup

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KELOWNA, British Columbia -- Liam Lefebvre scored his second goal of the game at 5:28 of overtime to give the Chicoutimi Sagueneens a 3-2 victory over the host Kelowna Rockets on Sunday night in the Memorial Cup.

In the three-on-three tiebreaker, Lefebvre took a pass from Nathan Lecompte in the left circle and fired a one-timer past goalie Josh Banini.

The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League champion Sagueneens rebounded a night after an opening 5-3 loss to the Western Hockey League champion Everett Silvertips.

Anton Linde also scored for Chicoutimi. Lucas Beckman stopped 27 shots.

Tij Iginla and Mazden Leslie scored for Kelowna, and Banini made 26 saves. The 19-year-old Iginla, the son of Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, was drafted sixth by Utah in 2024.

On Friday night, Kelowna fell 5-0 to the Ontario Hockey League champion Kitchener Rangers to open the four-team tournament.

After Linde gave Chicoutimi a 2-1 lead on a tip with 5:59 left in the third, Leslie tied it with 4:10 remaining. A long rebound came to Leslie on the right side of the goal and he was able to chip it in.

Liam Lefebvre celebrates his winning goal during OT of the Chicoutimi Sagueneens' 3-2 victory over the Kelowna Rockets in the Memorial Cup on Sunday night. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

Lefebvre opened the scoring for Chicoutimi on a breakaway with 5:22 left in the first period, flipping a backhander into the top netting. Iginla tied it at 6:29 of the second with a shot from the left circle.

On Monday night, Everett will face Kitchener. The Silvertips are trying to become the fourth U.S. franchise to win the event, following Portland in 1983 and 1998, Spokane in 1991 and 2008 and Saginaw in 2024.

In the final round-robin games, Kitchener will play Chicoutimi on Tuesday night, and Kelowna will face Everett on Wednesday night.