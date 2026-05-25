Mark Stone scores in return as Vegas Golden Knights rally

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LAS VEGAS -- Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, who has missed the past five games because of a lower-body injury, not only played in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche, his goal sparked the comeback.

Stone scored a power-play goal 19 seconds into the second period to start a rally from a 3-0 deficit and ultimately give the Golden Knights a 3-0 series lead.

"I don't like watching, ever. I want to play every game," Stone said. "It's been an unfortunate part of my career, sitting out. This time of year it's definitely harder. But when the guys are playing the way they're playing it makes it a little bit easier. Come to the rink with a smile on my face every day. Helps when you're winning. It's great to be around the guys and now it's great to be back on the bench."

Golden Knights coach John Tortorella announced before the game Stone would be back in the lineup.

"His talent speaks for itself, but his character and leadership, just to have him back in the room, get his voice back, is going to be huge for our team," Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin said. "Any time he comes back, it's like he didn't miss a beat."

Stone, hurt in Game 3 of the second-round series at Anaheim, showed few if any limitations while taking part in an optional skate Saturday. He also skated when the team was in Denver for the first two games of the series.

His 28 goals and 73 points in the regular season were Stone's highest in seven years, and he has produced four goals and five assists in 10 playoff games this year.

"No one wants to be out there more than Mark," Hanifin said. "He's one of the most competitive guys I've played with in my career."