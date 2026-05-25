Maple Leafs' Domi out indefinitely due to surgery complications

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Maple Leafs forward Max Domi is out indefinitely after complications arose during an offseason surgery.

Toronto announced the news Monday and shared that Domi -- who played through his undisclosed ailment during the 2025-26 regular season -- will continue to work with the club's medical staff until being reevaluated ahead of training camp in September.

The winger appeared in all but two games for the Leafs last year, recording 12 goals and 36 points for his highest offensive totals in four years -- alongside a career-worst minus-29 rating. Toronto had a disappointing season all around, finishing second-to-last in the Eastern Conference and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17.

Domi, 31, is entering the third season of his four-year deal with Toronto (carrying an AAV of $3.75 million).

The Leafs will be busy while waiting on Domi's next update. Toronto is looking for a new head coach after general manager John Chayka -- hired on May 3 -- fired Craig Berube just two years into Berube's coaching tenure with the Leafs.

In the meantime, Chayka and senior executive adviser Mats Sundin -- also brought on board in May -- will be preparing for next month's NHL entry draft. Toronto won the league's draft lottery earlier this month and holds the first overall selection on June 26.