Carolina Hurricanes win in OT again, take 2-1 series lead

Open Extended Reactions

MONTREAL -- Andrei Svechnikov scored 14:04 into overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes outlasted the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Monday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Hurricanes, the East's No. 1 seed, lead the series 2-1 on the strength of back-to-back overtime victories.

Taylor Hall and Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 10-1 this postseason. Carolina played its textbook, possession-control game Monday night, outshooting Montreal 38-12.

The game-winning goal was originally credited to Sebastian Aho before a scoring change was announced during the postgame media availabilities.

"Honestly, I don't care who gets it," Aho said of the overtime tally on the TNT postgame show. "We'll take the win."

Goaltender Jakub Dobes was largely up to the task for the Canadiens, stopping 35 shots before Svechnikov's tally sent the hometown fans home unhappy. Mike Matheson and Lane Hutson scored for Montreal in the loss.

"I thought that was our best game of the series for sure," Aho said. "We stuck with it, and we're happy to get that goal at the end there."

Game 4 is Wednesday night at Bell Centre.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.