Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon will play Game 4 of Western Conference Final

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Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon will play in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final as Colorado looks to avoid a series sweep, coach Jared Bednar announced Tuesday.

Avalanche winger Valeri Nichushkin, who was also injured in Game 3, is a game-time decision Tuesday. The Avalanche are also making a change in net, turning to Mackenzie Blackwood for the first time this series.

Bednar said MacKinnon was feeling a lot better on Tuesday morning after a full day off, and he is expecting him to play in all situations during the game. MacKinnon and Nichushkin both did not take part in the optional morning skate.

MacKinnon blocked a shot off his knee area in the second period of Colorado's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday. The Hart Trophy Finalist took two shifts after that, then hobbled to the locker room. After receiving treatment, MacKinnon returned in the third period but was only able to play on the power play.

"He's a warrior," Avalanche center Nazem Kadri said. "We know he will give us everything he has."

The sentiment in the Avalanche locker room was that they would be shocked if MacKinnon didn't play. His around the league is someone who takes training and recovery as seriously as anyone, and defenseman Brett Kulak said "we know he'll take care of himself."

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche these playoffs with seven goals and 15 points in 12 games.

Blackwood replaces Scott Wedgewood, who has a .877 save percentage in the series. The Avalanche have relied on the tandem all season, but Blackwood has not played since giving up three goals on 13 shots in the first period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the second round.