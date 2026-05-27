Sparre leaving PWHL's Fleet to coach Hamilton expansion team

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HAMILTON, Ontario -- Kris Sparre has been named coach of Hamilton's PWHL franchise, the league announced Wednesday.

Sparre joins the expansion team after serving as coach of the Boston Fleet, guiding the club to a 62-point season -- an 18-point improvement from 2024-25 -- before losing to Ottawa in the semifinals.

He was named a finalist for the 2026 PWHL coach of the year award.

The addition of Sparre is the first major move by Hamilton general manager Meghan Duggan.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to build a foundation in Hamilton alongside Meghan, and moving closer to home and being near family makes this the right step for me personally and professionally," Sparre said in a release. "I'll always be thankful for my time in Boston and the relationships built along the way."

"The entire organization and fans in Boston showed me just how special it is to be a part of the PWHL community, and I'll carry those memories and experiences with me as I begin this next chapter," he added. "I look forward to helping lead a new team that Hamilton can be proud of."

Sparre was the Fleet's second head coach, taking over from Courtney Kessel before the 2025-26 season.

He previously coached in the Ontario Hockey League, Austria's top professional league and the American Hockey League before joining the PWHL.

Before moving behind the bench, Sparre played in the OHL and professionally for nine seasons as a forward, including stints in the ECHL and Germany's top professional hockey league.

"I'm thrilled to have Kris as the first head coach in PWHL Hamilton history, bringing a combination of hockey knowledge, leadership, and player development expertise that make him an ideal fit," Duggan said.

"I wanted someone who aligns with my core values and can establish a culture and standard that players will want to be a part of, as we forge the foundation and shape the identity of PWHL Hamilton. I believe Kris is the right person to help lead this."

Hamilton is one of four expansion teams set to play in the 12-team PWHL next season, joining Detroit, Las Vegas and San Jose.