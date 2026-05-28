4-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux dies at 60

Claude Lemieux, who won the Stanley Cup four times during a memorable NHL career, has died, the NHL Alumni Association announced on Thursday. He was 60.

Born in Buckingham, Quebec, Claude was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the 1983 NHL draft. He played 1,215 games in the NHL, scoring 786 points (379 goals, 407 assists). Lemieux played primarily with the Canadiens (7 years), New Jersey Devils (6 years, in two different stints) and the Colorado Avalanche (5 years) before making stops with Phoenix, Dallas and San Jose near the end of his career.

Lemieux was known for elevating his game in the playoffs, with a 0.68 career points per game in the postseason in 234 games. He won the Stanley Cup four times in his career with the Canadiens (1986), Devils (1995 and 2000) and Avalanche (1996). He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1995 with a playoff best 13 goals in 20 games.

The NHL Alumni Association is devastated to share that Claude Lemieux has passed away at the age of 60.



Born in Buckingham, Quebec, Claude was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the 1983 NHL Entry Draft and would make his NHL debut just a few months later... pic.twitter.com/iohlATU6qz — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) May 28, 2026

He played one game for the Sharks in the 2008-09, having last played in the 2002-03 season with Dallas. In between, Lemieux was featured on the Spike TV show "Pros Vs. Joes" and the CBC reality competition figure skating show "Battle of the Blades."

Lemieux was one of the NHL's most antagonistic players, known for getting under the skin of other teams' star players. His play would frequently cross the line of legality, as Lemieux earned 1,777 penalty minutes in his career as well as the ire of opposing fans.

There was never more heat on Lemieux than in 1996, when he checked Detroit Red Wings forward Kris Draper from behind in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Draper suffered a concussion and needed reconstructive surgery on his face. Lemieux was suspended for two playoff games. This led to an epic line brawl between the teams on This article is about the March 26, 1997, as the Red Wings sought revenge against Lemieux. This would eventually be covered in ESPN's series "Unrivaled" in 2022.

After his retirement, Lemieux became an NHLPA certified player agent, representing players like Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider and Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Lemieux appeared before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Bell Centre, carrying the Canadiens' pregame torch to "light up" the arena before their game against Carolina.

"He was loved by his wife and four children, and on behalf of the Lemieux family, we kindly ask that everyone respect their privacy during this difficult time. Memorial service details to follow," wrote the NHL Alumni Association.