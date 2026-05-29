NHL free agency rankings: Tiers of players available on July 1

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How deep the NHL free agent pool could have been.

This was supposed to be the summer of Connor McDavid, before he gave the Edmonton Oilers two more years to win a Stanley Cup with his services. Or the summer of Kirill Kaprizov, before he signed the richest contract in NHL history ($136 million) to remain with the Minnesota Wild.

It could have been the summer of Kyle Connor, Adrian Kempe, Evgeni Malkin, Martin Necas and Artemi Panarin, all of whom reupped with their respective teams before free agency.

The rising salary cap -- set at $104 million next season, an increase of $8.5 million -- has allowed teams to retain their players, who no longer need competing offers to get the money they're chasing.

For those players who will hit the free agent market this summer, it'll be a frenzy. Look at Charlie Coyle. The center re-signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets for six seasons. Before he did, GM Don Waddell said there were upward of 12 teams seeking to trade for his negotiating rights. Twelve teams, for a 34-year-old center that had 58 points last season.

As shallow as the pool is, there are still some impactful players expected to be available -- as well as a collection of players who will land significant offers, but maybe shouldn't.

Here's a look at the 2026 NHL free agent market. The contract terms and average annual contract values are courtesy of PuckPedia. In the case of players whose salaries were retained in transactions, we're listing the full AAV of their contracts. Note that ages are current as of May 29.

Which players are you hoping your team signs this offseason?

Tier 1: The Alex Ovechkin tier

Age: 40 | 2025-26 cap hit: $9.5 million

The NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, potentially headed to unrestricted free agency? This would obviously be the biggest offseason news in hockey were it not for the fact that Ovechkin turns 41 in September, that he said he would "probably not" play for another NHL team if he didn't return to Washington, and because retirement remains on the table for the Capitals captain.

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Listening to Ovechkin's postseason news conference, he didn't sound like a guy ready to hang up his skates. He said he's "pretty sure" the Capitals' season finale wasn't his last game. He talked about how his children want him to keep playing and don't want to leave Washington.

Ovechkin showed he has got something left in the tank, leading Washington in goals (32) and points (64) last season -- and that's with a career-low five power-play goals. The two most important factors in his decision are how his body feels and whether the Capitals continue to improve their roster for playoff contention, after missing the cut this season.

Ovechkin understandably didn't want a lot of fanfare in what might have been his last season after his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's goal record overshadowed his teammates in 2024-25. But to not have a farewell tour -- or a proper farewell for Capitals fans -- just doesn't seem right for Ovechkin. Signing a one-year deal with Washington would satisfy that -- although Ovechkin joked that he'd immediately sign a two-year extension if offered.

play 0:39 Ovechkin receives standing ovation in potential final game in Washington

Tier 2: The RRFAs (realistic restricted free agents)

With the UFA market so thin, there's a sense around the NHL that teams are going to have to get creative to improve their teams. Which means it's once again time to revisit the most loudly hyped mechanism to quickly upgrade a roster that rarely, if ever, gets utilized: The restricted free agent offer sheet.

There have been four in the last decade: The Montreal Canadiens signing Sebastian Aho in 2019, with the Carolina Hurricanes matching and then successfully offer-sheeting Jesperi Kotkaniemi in 2021; and the St. Louis Blues successfully leveraging Edmonton's cap crunch to sign defenseman Phillip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway in 2024.

Which restricted free agents are realistic targets this summer? According to PuckPedia founder Hart Levine, these players might be acquirable:

Pavel Dorofeyev, F, Vegas Golden Knights

Age: 25 | 2025-26 cap hit: $1.835 million

Mavrik Bourque, C, Dallas Stars

Age: 24 | 2025-26 cap hit: $950,000

Arseny Gritsyuk, RW, New Jersey Devils

Age: 25 | 2025-26 cap hit: $925,000

Mackie Samoskevich, RW, Florida Panthers

Age: 23 | 2025-26 cap hit: $775,000

Simon Nemec, D, New Jersey Devils

Age: 22 | 2025-26 cap hit: $918,333

Paul Cotter, F, New Jersey Devils

Age: 26 | 2025-26 cap hit: $775,000

Levine also believes these players could be "long shot" offer sheet candidates if they can't find the contract they're looking for from their current teams:

Brandt Clarke, D, Los Angeles Kings

Age: 23 | 2025-26 cap hit: $863,334

Cole Perfetti, C, Winnipeg Jets

Age: 24 | 2025-26 cap hit: $3.25 million

Bobby Brink, RW, Minnesota Wild

Age: 24 | 2025-26 cap hit: $1.5 million

Pavel Mintyukov, D, Anaheim Ducks

Age: 22 | 2025-26 cap hit: $918,333

PuckPedia has all the details on compensation for successful offer sheets, including four first-round picks for any player signed to an AAV north of $11,939,167. Just something to keep in mind as players like Leo Carlsson and Connor Bedard reach RFA status ...

Tier 3: The impact players

These are established players who can play key, immediate roles for a team.

Age: 29 | 2025-26 cap hit: $4.55 million

The worst-kept secret of trade season was that the Knights wanted Andersson and that Vegas was the only place where he was looking to sign an extension. He's the third-leading player in average ice time in the regular season and the playoffs, having slotted in nicely next to Noah Hanifin after Vegas traded Zach Whitecloud to Calgary to acquire Andersson.

In theory, there should be an extension here. In reality, the Golden Knights are facing their annual cap crunch, with $4.625 million in open space with players like Pavel Dorofeyev needing a new deal. Looming over all of this: Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo still has one more year at $8.8 million AAV on his contract. He missed the entire 2025-26 season while attempting to rehab a chronic hip injury but hasn't ruled out a return to the NHL.

Should Andersson hit the market, he will be coveted by teams looking to solidify their blue line. That could include the Boston Bruins, who were hoping to trade for him last season.

Age: 36 | 2025-26 cap hit: $8 million

The Washington Capitals didn't trade Carlson to the Ducks because he was cooked. They traded him because they weren't willing to give him a contract that would cover the years in which the 36-year-old defenseman will likely be cooked.

In the short term, Carlson has plenty left to offer offensively. He had 60 points in 71 games between Washington and Anaheim, including 14 points in 16 games for the Ducks. He had six points in 12 playoff games for the Ducks in the playoffs, all of them assists. He averaged over 24 minutes per game with Anaheim, seeing time with Jackson LaCombe and Pavel Mintyukov.

Carlson's calling card has never been his defense, although he's not a disaster in his own end. He can still quarterback a power play and make things happen with his passing and vision at 5-on-5. Ideally, he's a second pairing defenseman on a good team, and someone will pay him handsomely to fill that role if the Ducks do not.

Age: 31 | 2025-26 cap hit: $4.5 million

It's been a bizarre little run for Marchment over the past year. Dallas traded him to Seattle last June for a third- and a fourth-round pick, out of cap considerations. The fit wasn't right with the Kraken, as he had just four goals in 29 games, so they flipped him to Columbus for a second- and a fourth-round pick, where the fit was very much right: 15 goals in 39 games, for 32 points overall.

The 6-foot-5 winger plays with an edge and is good for at least 20 goals per season. Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell has indicated he'd like to bring Marchment back. They have significant cap space (over $32 million) but a chunk of that will be dog-eared for restricted free agents like Adam Fantilli and Jet Greaves.

Age: 30 | 2025-26 cap hit: $4.75 million

Did failing to tally a point against the Montreal Canadiens in the Sabres' second-round elimination impact Tuch's free agent earning potential? "I guarantee you it doesn't change a single thing as far as how he's viewed across the market," his agent, Scott Bartlett, told ESPN.

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That's because Tuch is the biggest fish in a shallow free agent pool. He has scored 30-plus goals in three of the past four seasons, including 33 goals and 33 assists in 79 games to help Buffalo snap its playoff drought this season. He plays a physical game and scores from the high-danger areas of the attacking zone.

Tuch now has 79 games of playoff experience with Vegas and Buffalo. Though his second round was an absolute dud, he had four goals and three assists in Buffalo's elimination of the Bruins in the first round, including two game winners.

The Sabres and Tuch's camp haven't gotten close on money yet for the pending unrestricted free agent. Buffalo GM Jarmo Kekalainen has expressed a desire to sign him, but after the season, Tuch sounded like a guy excited to see what other opportunities are out there in free agency.

"There's endless amounts of possibilities and options for a guy going into free agency. You don't really know anything until everything's laid out in front of you," Tuch said, adding that he does love playing in Buffalo.

Tier 4: The best bets

These players have shown they're worth the investment.

Age: 33 | 2025-26 cap hit: $4 million

The veteran winger had a nice bounce-back season for the Bruins with 25 goals and 29 assists in 60 games, skating to a plus-20. He played the majority of the time with center Pavel Zacha, who not coincidentally had his first 30-goal season. Arvidsson is a solid supporting cast player ... when he's playing. We almost had him in the "boom-or-busts" tier because he hasn't played more than 70 games since 2018.

Age: 38 | 2025-26 cap hit: $2 million

The veteran forward has reportedly decided to come back for a 20th NHL season. Whether or not that's in his native Ottawa is the question. Giroux saw his ice time dip to 16:18 on average but his production didn't suffer. He ended up with around the same numbers he had in 2024-25 with 49 points in 82 games. He's a former captain with 105 games of playoff experience. If nothing else, the man can win a faceoff (63.1% last season).

Age: 29 | 2025-26 cap hit: $1.5 million

Part of McMann's charm was his cap hit, and that's certainly going to increase. AFP Analytics projects him to sign a $5.3 million AAV on a four-year deal, and that sounds about right given the market. The investment might be worth it for McMann, a late bloomer who had 10 goals in 18 games after the Kraken acquired him from Toronto. There are some other contract-year offensive explosions of which we're aware. McMann's 29 goals last season isn't one of them, given his speed and how he can get to the net.

play 0:52 Bobby McMann gives Kraken hope late on vs. Kings

Age: 31 | 2025-26 cap hit: $4.75 million

According to The Athletic, the Blackhawks offered Mikheyev a contract near the trade deadline in the two- to three-year range with a cap hit similar to the one he has now, but the winger rejected it. He wins puck battles. He's a solid two-way player with offensive upside. Though the Blackhawks would probably like to keep him around as top prospect Roman Kantserov arrives from Russia, there might be another tempting offer out there for Mikheyev.

Age: 33 | 2025-26 cap hit: $4.4 million

Murphy did the seemingly impossible in Edmonton, which was getting people to stop criticizing Darnell Nurse -- or at least not doing it so stridently. Murphy and Nurse had a 78% goals-for percentage at 5-on-5 in six postseason games, thanks in no small part to the large defenseman (6-4) acquired from Chicago. He's not flashy. He makes smart plays to alleviate pressure and get pucks into the sticks of his forwards out of the defensive zone.

Age: 34 | 2025-26 cap hit: $5.5 million

This O.K. (original Kraken) player didn't have his best campaign in Seattle analytically but still wound up with around the same 5-on-5 production in 50 games due to injuries that he had in the previous season's 81 games. Does he stay in Seattle or hit the market as a veteran presence on the wing?

Age: 32 | 2025-26 cap hit: $8 million

The Ducks have only three defensemen under contract for next season. They also have a generation of young defensemen in need of more playing time. Trouba played with Jackson LaCombe in the postseason, and it was the Ducks' best tandem analytically (59.8% expected goals). Trouba himself had his best offensive season since 2022 (35 points) while continuing to hit opponents like Jacob Trouba does. His ask might be too high for the Ducks. Given his intangibles and his age, though, he won't suffer for options.

Age: 38 | 2025-26 cap hit: $4.125 million

It's hard to imagine that Zuccarello, who turns 39 on Sept. 1, would want to leave Minnesota after seven seasons and his primary gig threading passes for Kirill Kaprizov to convert. But if the Wild and the Norwegian winger can't find a contract that works, Zuccarello would be an asset for many scoring lines around the league.

Tier 5: Best values

Under-the-radar gems, analytics darlings and low-cost difference-makers.

Age: 29 | 2025-26 cap hit: $850,000

Greer had one of the quietest offensive glow-ups in the NHL last season, setting new career highs in goals (17), points (32) and average ice time (12:26) in a full season. Which is what happens when one plays with Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett more than the fourth line, as Greer did during the Panthers' injury-filled campaign. Now he has proof of concept that he can hang with the offensive talents while bodychecking opponents into dust.

Age: 35 | 2025-26 cap hit: $1.5 million

The veteran played 81 games for Nashville last season. He's good for between 14 and 18 goals and brings a gritty game down the lineup while also killing penalties. For the right price and term, a useful player.

Age: 35 | 2025-26 cap hit: $800,000

A streaky player had a streaky season, with 12 goals in his first 38 games and just three goals after that. It all added up to a 49-point campaign in 75 games, which will certainly increase his compensation off a bargain contract.

Age: 37 | 2025-26 cap hit: $3 million

As with Zuccarello and the Wild, it would have to take some change of heart or negotiations going sideways for Kane not to remain with the Red Wings, where he has spent the past three seasons. His "showtime" days are behind him, but Kane can still produce at a respectable clip (57 points in 67 games) for someone with a $3 million cap number.

Age: 32 | 2025-26 cap hit: $2.75 million

Kulak was traded by the Oilers after two runs to the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche acquired him from Pittsburgh and he helped them get to the conference finals. In the right environment, a very solid tandem defenseman who even scored a series-clinching goal this postseason.

play 1:11 Brett Kulak's OT winner sends Avs to the Western Conference finals

Age: 28 | 2025-26 cap hit: $1.35 million

Watching Malenstyn in the playoffs for Buffalo was like watching him in his natural habitat. His defensive prowess and big hits are integral ingredients for a successful postseason team. He also had a career-high seven goals in the regular season. That's obviously not much, but there's something about Malenstyn's game that could be intriguing if paired with a couple of more offensively oriented forwards rather than pigeonholing him on the fourth line.

Age: 31 | 2025-26 cap hit: $900,000

McCarron isn't exactly a threat to win the Art Ross, but that's never been the point with this tenacious center. He defends well, can kill penalties, wins faceoffs and brings a physicality commensurate with his size (6-6). There's probably a chance McCarron gets overpaid this summer, but at the right AAV he's an absolute asset for a contender.

Tier 6: The boom-or-busts

Players who have the ability to justify the investment -- or whose contracts could eventually become an eyesore on PuckPedia.

Age: 31 | 2025-26 cap hit: $5.4 million

Bjorkstrand was a dependable 20-goal scorer and depth forward before this season with the Lightning, where his offensive production plummeted (12 goals in 80 games) along with his ice time (13:38). Does he just need a change of scenery, or was this more than a hiccup?

Age: 27 | 2025-26 cap hit: $3.25 million

Ferraro's rookie season was Joe Thornton's final one with the Sharks, meaning the defenseman arrived just as San Jose stopped contending. Now that the Sharks are in the Macklin Celebrini era, contention is right around the corner ... but does Ferraro fit in their plans?

GM Mike Grier said the now-veteran defenseman will first test the free agent market before the Sharks circle back -- assuming they do. Ferraro had a career-high 23 points last season playing 21:02 per game. It was easily his strongest season in a few years.

Age: 36 | 2025-26 cap hit: $4 million

Gudas had the lowest average ice time of his career for Anaheim (16:11), playing only 56 games because of injuries and a five-game suspension for injuring Auston Matthews. Gudas' leadership and physical intimidation will still win him some suitors, but he's an average-at-best defender and not getting any younger.

Age: 35 | 2025-26 cap hit: $7 million

Lee just wrapped up a seven-year contract by seeing his goal output drop by 10 from last season. The Islanders' captain had 19 goals and 23 assists in 82 games. He turns 36 on July 3. If Lee is willing to bend like a contortionist on money and term, GM Mathieu Darche would likely bring him back to the Islanders. If not, Lee's exceptional skills around the crease in the attacking zone are an asset, even if that production drop is concerning.

Age: 33 | 2025-26 cap hit: $3.75 million

Jenner is a tantalizing option in a thin center market. He's a veteran entering his 14th season. He has shown to be good for 20 goals under ideal conditions. He's a relentless player and a team captain. But he's not exactly fleet of foot, and he hasn't played 70 games since 2020. Would it be a shock to see Jenner, the Blue Jackets' all-time leader in games played (808), wearing another uniform? Not when he does things like change agents to Pat Morris, as Jenner did this season.

Age: 33 | 2025-26 cap hit: $4 million

The siren song of the puck-moving free agent defenseman is hard to ignore. Klingberg just completed his third one-year deal. The Sharks had cap space to fill, so they threw $4 million at him. Klingberg had his best offensive season since 2021-22 with 27 points. There's a danger of overcommitment here to a player who is too hit or miss and not getting younger.

Age: 28 | 2025-26 cap hit: $8.7 million

Laine missed a good portion of the season after adnominal surgery but has been an afterthought for coach Martin St. Louis during the playoffs: traveling with the team, practicing, getting nowhere near a game. This tier was built for Laine, who once scored 44 goals in 82 games for Winnipeg.

Because he spends so much time on injured reserve, Laine is eligible for a low-base-salary, incentive-laden contract this summer. Will anyone take a chance on one of the NHL's biggest reclamation projects?

Age: 31 | 2025-26 cap hit: $2.5 million

Mantha is expected to test free agency after thriving in a one-year contract "prove it" season with Pittsburgh, scoring 33 goals and 31 assists. The playoffs were a different story: one assist in six games for a minus-5, to go along with 20 penalty minutes. Mantha doesn't have a playoff goal in 20 postseason games.

Age: 30 | 2025-26 cap hit: $975,000

If you're at all familiar with the 2026 free agent field, you might have wondered why you didn't see Raddysh's name within the other tiers. It's because he belongs here, perhaps the most out of any free agent.

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Raddysh obliterated his career highs with 22 goals and 48 assists for 70 points this past season in Tampa. He did it with an increase in ice time (22:42) and, most importantly, 26 power-play points to tie Pittsburgh's Erik Karlsson for sixth in the NHL.

On paper, he's the best offensive defenseman available this offseason. AFP Analytics predicts a raise to around $8 million annually against the salary cap on a six-year term. In reality, he has done this for one season.

Maybe Raddysh is a classic late bloomer, with a booming shot and good offensive instincts. Maybe he can produce at a healthy clip with or without Nikita Kucherov on his power play. That's one reason to believe he'll stay with the Lightning on a discounted deal. Where else will he play with that assemblage of talent?

But someone might throw the bag at him. The question is: Should they?

Age: 29 | 2025-26 cap hit: $1.5 million

After back-to-back 20-goal seasons, Roslovic should pull down over $4 million AAV on his next contract. We'll note that both of those seasons were while Roslovic was playing on one-year contracts, trying to secure the next one. Something to keep in mind for the teams that believe the 29-year-old has earned his term.

Age: 34 | 2025-26 cap hit: $4.75 million

Ten years ago, Tarasenko was one of the NHL's most elite goal scorers. Now, he has settled into a depth scoring role quite nicely in Minnesota with 23 goals, while getting some power-play time. At the right price, he could be worth a contract -- provided what we saw last season is the real Tarasenko, and not that regrettable 11-goal campaign for Detroit two seasons ago.

Tier 7: The goalies

The few, the proud, the available goaltenders.

Age: 36 | 2025-26 cap hit: $2.75 million

For years, Andersen had two problems in the postseason: His health and those couple of wobbly games that would encourage coach Rod Brind'amour to make a switch in goal. Midway through the conference finals, Andersen is healthy and rested. There's been no wobble. He's right there in the Conn Smythe conversation.

What does that mean for a goalie whose average annual has crept downward in his last three contracts? Big things, provided he wants to enter that market.

Age: 37 | 2025-26 cap hit: $10 million

How much is Playoff Bob worth? That's the question the Panthers and other teams are asking. Playoff Bob was the backbone of three straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final for Florida, including back-to-back championships. But Bobrovsky's regular-season numbers are in decline, including his .877 save percentage and minus-12.2 goals saved above expected. You're signing that Bob, too.

From what I gather, Bobrovsky wants to the best of both worlds for him: Get paid a significant amount of money, above market value for a goalie his age, while remaining with the Panthers, who would have undoubtedly have to make concessions in their lineup to accommodate that contract. Which seems counterproductive.

By the way: I've seen some speculation that Bobrovsky might end up with a Brad Marchand-esque contract: Six years, $31.5 million, paying him out until he's 43 years old. I'm not convinced that's the way Florida will go. Forwards can play different roles over time. Marchand could be a top-line winger, then middle six, then play 10 minutes per game on the fourth line like Corey Perry while continuing to provide the team his unique intangibles, like chirping opponents and his own teammates.

Bobrovsky on a "Marchand" deal is either a starter with a reasonable cap hit for his age or a backup taking up too much cap space. There's no middle ground. So I have my doubts.

play 0:31 Sergei Bobrovsky robs Blue Jackets with save

Age: 29 | 2025-26 cap hit: $1,150,500

Ingram was an inspiring story and there were moments when he appeared to offer the Oilers a solution in goal. Whether it's in Edmonton or elsewhere, Ingram can be an effective half of a tandem.

Age: 27 | 2025-26 cap hit: $2.6 million

With the way Arturs Silovs played in the postseason combined with top prospect Sergei Murashov being about ready for the NHL, Skinner is likely to be in another uniform next season.

Could that be an Ottawa Senators jersey? The Ottawa Sun noted that GM Steve Staios was with the Oilers organization in Skinner's early years.

Age: 38 | 2025-26 cap hit: $2.5 million

Talbot turns 39 years old in July. He had an .883 save percentage last season, while going 12-9-6 for Detroit. He had minus-13.1 goals saved above expected. He is, in fact, a free agent.

Tier 8: The spackle

The other free agents available that don't neatly fall into these tiers.

Noel Acciari, C, Pittsburgh Penguins

Jamie Benn, LW, Dallas Stars

Teddy Blueger, C, Vancouver Canucks

Zach Bogosian, D, Minnesota Wild

Michael Bunting, LW, Dallas Stars

Brent Burns, D, Colorado Avalanche

Dylan Coghlan, D, Vegas Golden Knights

Ian Cole, D, Utah Mammoth

Nick Cousins, C, Ottawa Senators

Tony DeAngelo, D, New York Islanders

Vincent Desharnais, D, San Jose Sharks

Nicolas Deslauriers, F, Carolina Hurricanes

Jason Dickinson, C, Edmonton Oilers

Brandon Duhaime, RW, Washington Capitals

Lars Eller, C, Ottawa Senators

Nick Foligno, LW, Minnesota Wild

Luke Glendening, C, Philadelphia Flyers

Adam Henrique, C, Edmonton Oilers

Evander Kane, LW, Vancouver Canucks

Kasperi Kapanen, C, Edmonton Oilers

Alexander Kerfoot, C, Utah Mammoth

Joel Kiviranta, LW, Colorado Avalanche

Andrei Kuzmenko, LW, Los Angeles Kings

Scott Laughton, C, Los Angeles Kings

Jeremy Lauzon, D, Vegas Golden Knights

Curtis Lazar, C, Edmonton Oilers

Ryan Lomberg, LW, Calgary Flames

Tomas Nosek, C, Florida Panthers

Jamie Oleksiak, D, Seattle Kraken

Victor Olofsson, RW, Calgary Flames

Andrew Peeke, D, Boston Bruins

David Perron, LW, Detroit Red Wings

Corey Perry, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning

Jeff Petry, D, Minnesota Wild

Brandon Saad, LW, Vegas Golden Knights

Luke Schenn, D, Buffalo Sabres

Conor Sheary, LW, New York Rangers

Cole Smith, LW, Vegas Golden Knights

Reilly Smith, F, Vegas Golden Knights

Carson Soucy, D, New York Islanders

Logan Stanley, D, Buffalo Sabres

Kevin Stenlund, C, Utah Mammoth

Oskar Sundqvist, C, St. Louis Blues

Eeli Tolvanen, LW, Seattle Kraken

James van Riemsdyk, LW, Detroit Red Wings

Trevor van Riemsdyk, D, Washington Capitals

Jonathan Toews, C, Winnipeg Jets

Kailer Yamamoto, RW, Utah Mammoth