Barkov leads Finland past Canada at world championships

Open Extended Reactions

ZURICH -- Finland upset Canada 4-2 and set up the final against Switzerland at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday.

Finland is one win away from lifting the trophy for a fifth time and first since 2022. Switzerland is seeking its first title. The final is on Sunday.

Title favorite Canada, led by San Jose Sharks superstar Macklin Celebrini and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, was upset for the second straight year after it was stunned by Denmark in the 2025 quarterfinals.

Canada was cruising this year after winning all of its group games and eliminating the defending champion United States in the quarterfinals.

But the Canadians, champions last in 2023, will have to settle for Sunday's bronze medal game against underdog Norway.

Captain Aleksander Barkov, a star center and two-time Stanley Cup champion for the Florida Panthers, and Konsta Helenius led Finland with a goal and an assist each, Mikael Granlund had two assists, and goaltender Justus Annunen stopped 28 shots.

Down 2-1 after the opening 20 minutes, Finland rallied in the three-goal second period when it outshot Canada 10-3. Barkov started the rally 49 seconds in to tie it at 2 from close range.

The Panthers captain, who missed the entire NHL regular season due to an injury, has three goals and eight assists at the tournament.

"We played a great game, didn't give them much. We played with a big heart, for the lion on the sweater and the fans at home," Finland's Anton Lundell, a Florida teammate of Barkov's, told reporters Saturday. "We came here to win, and we still have some work left to do. We know the Swiss team and know what to expect."

Finland built the lead with a couple of goals 1:22 apart. Helenius gave the Finns a 3-2 advantage on a breakaway and Aatu Raty knocked in a loose puck to make it 4-2.

Canada had goals from Robert Thomas and Dylan Holloway, and netminder Jet Greaves made 17 saves.

In the opening period, Thomas tied it at 1-1 for Canada, netting the puck that bounced off Holloway's body 8:17 in.

Patrik Puistola gave Finland a 1-0 lead with a shot from the right circle after a turnover 3:30 into the game.

Celebrini set up Holloway with a backhand lob to put Canada 2-1 up with 5:34 remaining.

"There were a couple of mental absences and mistakes in the second [period] that cost us," Celebrini told reporters. "They stuck to their structure. They did the same thing throughout the game. We knew they'd trap up the middle, and that's where you can't turn pucks over. They defended really hard."

Canada pulled Greaves with 2:43 left, but Finland held firm.

Earlier, Switzerland blanked Norway 6-0 to advance to the final for the third straight year.

Goaltender Leonardo Genoni shut out Norway with 20 saves.

Switzerland finished second in the previous two worlds and wants more in front of constantly roaring, singing and jumping fans who have repeatedly sold out Swiss Life Arena.

Christoph Bertschy skated from behind the net to the left circle before turning around and shooting the opener past goaltender Henrik Haukeland with 2:24 to go in the opening period.

Denis Malgin added the second on an odd man rush early in the second period.

Ken Jager made it 3-0, and Damien Riat netted on a power play for a 4-0 lead still in the middle period.

Nico Hischier, captain of the New Jersey Devils, scored on another play in the third period and Theo Rochette completed the rout.

Sven Andrighetto registered two assists and tops the scoring table with 15 points from nine games.

Switzerland missed Devils forward Timo Meier, who was suspended for one game by the world championship disciplinary panel for kneeing Oskar Sundqvist in the semifinal against Sweden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.