Konsta Helenius' goal gives Finland ice hockey world title

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ZURICH -- Finland won the ice hockey world championship for the fifth time on Sunday, defeating Switzerland 1-0 in overtime.

Buffalo Sabres rookie center Konsta Helenius scored the gold-winning goal 10:42 into overtime, giving Team Finland its second title since 2022.

Helenius, 20, among many prospects that helped lead Buffalo into the postseason this season, had one goal and four points in nine games for the Sabres after his promotion. In the playoffs, where Buffalo won a Round 1 series over the Boston Bruins before losing to the Montreal Canadiens, Helenius had two goals in four games before leaving North America to join Team Finland for the tournament.

Florida Panthers forward Anton Lundell and Mikko Lehtonen assisted on the game winner, allowed by Swiss goaltender Leonardo Genoni, who finished with 27 saves.

Across the ice, Justus Annunen, who went 10-12-2 last season with the Nashville Predators, stopped all 22 shots he faced for Finland, which also won in 1995, 2011, 2019 and 2022.

After finishing runner-up the previous two years, host Switzerland hoped for more this time in front of its home crowd in Zurich. But Switzerland has now failed to score a single goal in the three finals.

The Swiss lost to the Czechs 2-0 in 2024, and were defeated by the United States 1-0 in overtime last year. They also finished second in 2018 and 2013 when they were defeated by rival Sweden.

Switzerland also finished second back in 1935.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.