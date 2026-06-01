2026 Stanley Cup Final picks: Who wins Hurricanes-Golden Knights?

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The 2026 Stanley Cup playoff field has been whittled down to two teams, and the Stanley Cup Final begins Tuesday on ABC (8 p.m. ET) between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Will the Hurricanes raise the Cup for the first time since 2006? Or will the Golden Knights be champions again, just like in 2023?

Before the series begins, ESPN's experts have identified their picks, including the number of games it will take to clinch the title.

More: Full schedule

Stanley Cup odds

Top players in SCF

How Cup finalists were built

Offseason guide for eliminated teams

M1 Carolina

Hurricanes

vs.

P1 Vegas

Golden Knights

Sean Allen: Hurricanes in six

Roxy Bernstein: Hurricanes in seven

John Buccigross: Golden Knights in six

Stormy Buonantony: Golden Knights in six

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Golden Knights in six

Sachin Chandan: Golden Knights in six

Meghan Chayka: Hurricanes in six

Gregg Colli: Golden Knights in six

Ray Ferraro: Hurricanes in seven

Erik Johnson: Golden Knights in five

Emily Kaplan: Golden Knights in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Golden Knights in six

Rachel Kryshak: Hurricanes in seven

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Hurricanes in six

Steve Levy: Golden Knights in seven

Vince Masi: Hurricanes in six

Victoria Matiash: Hurricanes in six

Mark Messier: Golden Knights in seven

Mike Monaco: Hurricanes in six

T.J. Oshie: Hurricanes in seven

Kristen Shilton: Hurricanes in seven

Bob Wischusen: Hurricanes in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Hurricanes in six

Consensus prediction: Hurricanes (13 of 23 picks)