          2026 Stanley Cup Final picks: Who wins Hurricanes-Golden Knights?

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          SVP commends John Buccigross for predicting Stanley Cup Final matchup (1:38)

          • ESPN.com
          Jun 1, 2026, 02:41 PM

          The 2026 Stanley Cup playoff field has been whittled down to two teams, and the Stanley Cup Final begins Tuesday on ABC (8 p.m. ET) between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights.

          Will the Hurricanes raise the Cup for the first time since 2006? Or will the Golden Knights be champions again, just like in 2023?

          Before the series begins, ESPN's experts have identified their picks, including the number of games it will take to clinch the title.

          More: Full schedule
          Stanley Cup odds
          Top players in SCF
          How Cup finalists were built
          Offseason guide for eliminated teams

          M1 Carolina
          Hurricanes
          vs.

          P1 Vegas
          Golden Knights

          Sean Allen: Hurricanes in six
          Roxy Bernstein: Hurricanes in seven
          John Buccigross: Golden Knights in six
          Stormy Buonantony: Golden Knights in six
          Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Golden Knights in six
          Sachin Chandan: Golden Knights in six
          Meghan Chayka: Hurricanes in six
          Gregg Colli: Golden Knights in six
          Ray Ferraro: Hurricanes in seven
          Erik Johnson: Golden Knights in five
          Emily Kaplan: Golden Knights in seven
          Tim Kavanagh: Golden Knights in six
          Rachel Kryshak: Hurricanes in seven
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Hurricanes in six
          Steve Levy: Golden Knights in seven
          Vince Masi: Hurricanes in six
          Victoria Matiash: Hurricanes in six
          Mark Messier: Golden Knights in seven
          Mike Monaco: Hurricanes in six
          T.J. Oshie: Hurricanes in seven
          Kristen Shilton: Hurricanes in seven
          Bob Wischusen: Hurricanes in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Hurricanes in six

          Consensus prediction: Hurricanes (13 of 23 picks)