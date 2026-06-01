2026 Stanley Cup Final picks: Who wins Hurricanes-Golden Knights?

The 2026 Stanley Cup playoff field has been whittled down to two teams, and the Stanley Cup Final begins Tuesday on ABC (8 p.m. ET) between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights.
Will the Hurricanes raise the Cup for the first time since 2006? Or will the Golden Knights be champions again, just like in 2023?
Before the series begins, ESPN's experts have identified their picks, including the number of games it will take to clinch the title.
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Stanley Cup odds
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How Cup finalists were built
Offseason guide for eliminated teams
M1 Carolina
Hurricanes
vs.
P1 Vegas
Golden Knights
Sean Allen: Hurricanes in six
Roxy Bernstein: Hurricanes in seven
John Buccigross: Golden Knights in six
Stormy Buonantony: Golden Knights in six
Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Golden Knights in six
Sachin Chandan: Golden Knights in six
Meghan Chayka: Hurricanes in six
Gregg Colli: Golden Knights in six
Ray Ferraro: Hurricanes in seven
Erik Johnson: Golden Knights in five
Emily Kaplan: Golden Knights in seven
Tim Kavanagh: Golden Knights in six
Rachel Kryshak: Hurricanes in seven
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Hurricanes in six
Steve Levy: Golden Knights in seven
Vince Masi: Hurricanes in six
Victoria Matiash: Hurricanes in six
Mark Messier: Golden Knights in seven
Mike Monaco: Hurricanes in six
T.J. Oshie: Hurricanes in seven
Kristen Shilton: Hurricanes in seven
Bob Wischusen: Hurricanes in seven
Greg Wyshynski: Hurricanes in six
Consensus prediction: Hurricanes (13 of 23 picks)