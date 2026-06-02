Conn Smythe Watch: Who's leading for Stanley Cup playoffs MVP?

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Two teams remain in the chase for the Stanley Cup, which means either a member of the Carolina Hurricanes or the Vegas Golden Knights will be the next winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Here is where the candidates stand as the Stanley Cup Final begins. Keep in mind that in the NHL, the Conn Smythe is based on a player's performance during the entire postseason, not just the championship round.

The award is voted on by an 18-person panel of Professional Hockey Writers Association members. We polled over a dozen writers, many of whom will have a vote for the award, for their current Conn Smythe top three.

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6. Jack Eichel

C, Golden Knights

The Vegas star is second in the Stanley Cup playoffs with 18 points, including a postseason-best 16 assists. He tallied nine of those points in the Golden Knights' first-round elimination of Utah. Eichel also assisted on two of Vegas's three overtime goals in their run to the Stanley Cup Final. Perhaps his most impactful effort was in Game 2 of the conference finals, where he assisted on the tying and winning goals in the third period.

"If Vegas manages to pull off a series victory against Carolina, Eichel's exceptional 200-foot game will figure heavily into that success," one voter said. "Never mind he's second in playoff points, which hasn't garnered nearly enough attention this postseason run."

Please note that Eichel was second to Jonathan Marchessault in the Conn Smythe voting when Vegas won the Cup in 2023.

5. Logan Stankoven

C, Hurricanes

Stankoven, 23, has played three seasons in the NHL. He made the conference finals with Dallas and Carolina. His performance with the Hurricanes is a big reason why Stankoven is now playing for the Stanley Cup.

The diminutive center -- he's listed at 5-foot-8 -- is second in the postseason with nine goals, with seven coming at even strength. Stankoven appeared on just over 30% of our ballots.

His line with Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake has been the playoffs' most dominating trio. "I'm going to be honest, I did not think that was going to necessarily work when we first threw it together, and it was immediate," coach Rod Brind'Amour said.

4. Carter Hart

G, Golden Knights

Hart actually appeared on a smaller percentage of ballots than Stankoven, but received one first-place vote that helped put him slightly ahead in the rankings. Hart has been on another level since being reunited with John Tortorella, who previously coached him with the Philadelphia Flyers. Hart has a .924 save percentage and 7.7 goals saved above expected.

He has gotten better as the playoffs have progressed, going from a .898 save percentage against Utah to .935 against Anaheim to .944 in their sweep of Colorado.

"He was great in Philly for me. I just think he's grown so strong mentally," Tortorella said. "I don't think much bothers him. He is just zeroed in, and he's going to have to be, because we've got a little bit of work to do here."

The Conn Smythe Trophy tells a story about performance and the performer. Carter Hart joined the Golden Knights after being one of five 2018 Canada world junior hockey players acquitted of sexual assault in July 2025. The NHL reinstated those players, making them eligible to play again last Dec. 1; Hart signed a two-year deal with Vegas.

How this history impacts his standing with voters -- and the story the award tells -- is undoubtedly something to consider if the Knights win the Cup.

3. Taylor Hall

LW, Hurricanes

Hall has done everything for the Hurricanes. He has been physical, including a hit that took Ottawa defenseman Jake Sanderson out of their first-round series. He has been antagonistic. More than anything, he has scored like the former Hart Trophy that he is, with five goals and 11 assists (16 points) to lead the Hurricanes.

Hall appeared on over 56% of the ballots and received one first-place vote. Brind'Amour credits him with powering the playoffs' best line with Blake and Stankoven.

"You've got to give Hallsy a lot of credit for the way he's come into this group and just said, 'Whatever you need me to do,'" the coach said.

2. Frederik Andersen

G, Hurricanes

Hall and Andersen appeared on the same number of ballots, but there was a good amount of separation between the Hurricanes' leading scorer and their standout goaltender. Andersen was the first choice for four voters and the second choice on plenty more.

Andersen has the best numbers of any goalie in the playoffs, with a .931 save percentage and a 1.41 goals-against average, to go along with his 12 wins in 13 games. He's second to Jakub Dobes for the playoffs in goals saved above expected (11.5) and leads the playoffs in expected goals-against average (2.22), per Money Puck.

The narrative is a clear one: NHL veteran wins his first Stanley Cup after several postseasons in which heath and bouts of ineffectiveness plagued him. On top of that, Andersen is playing with a heavy heart after his agent Claude Lemieux died last week, someone that Andersen considered like family.

1. Mitch Marner

RW, Golden Knights

Marner is the story of the playoffs. He was driven out of Toronto for his playoff disappointments -- and after having become the human symbol of the Maple Leafs' postseason futility -- only to power the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final as the postseason's leading scorer.

A redemption arc that also provides the opportunity to take a shot at the Leafs? That's catnip for the media, no? Marner appeared on every ballot save for one voter, who cast their support behind Eichel and two Hurricanes instead. Marner was the top choice on eight ballots.

The Knights' forward has 21 points in 16 games, including seven goals. His reputation as a 200-foot player was confirmed with a playoffs-leading four shorthanded points. It's easily the most effective postseason run of Marner's career, from his own numbers to his team finally breaking through to play for a championship.

He has handled the giant Maple Leaf in the room by not really getting into his feelings about Toronto or his own accomplishments. "The game is probably one of the biggest nonindividual games out of all the sports that are professional, to be honest. Nothing in this sport can really be one man," he said after closing out the Ducks.

Of course, he has left some breadcrumbs for those invested in the drama. Like after Game 3 of the conference finals when he said the Golden Knights, "don't turn on each other" when things go poorly.

If Vegas wins the Cup and Marner's numbers keep pace, he's the current favorite to lift the Conn Smythe. (Please note that Marner hasn't scored a goal since Game 6 against Anaheim.)

Keep an eye on

Pavel Dorofeyev, F, Golden Knights

Brett Howden, F, Golden Knights

Mark Stone, F, Golden Knights

K'Andre Miller, D, Hurricanes

Jackson Blake, F, Hurricanes

Miller and Blake both received third-place votes from our voters, while the three Vegas players were mentioned as being under consideration.