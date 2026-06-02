Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski captures Norris Trophy

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Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets has won the Norris Trophy, given annually to the NHL's top all-around defenseman.

Werenski topped finalists Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres. Makar, who won the award last season, was seeking his 3rd Norris Trophy. This is the first for Werenski, who was the runner-up to Makar in 2025-26.

Nominees are voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists. Werenski was surprised with the Norris at a recent family gathering, as part of the NHL's effort to create viral moments with their NHL Awards announcements.

Werenski, 28, had 22 goals and 59 assists for 81 points this season, skating 26:37 per game, which was the second highest average in the NHL. He was second in the NHL in points by a defenseman and tied for third in goals by a defenseman. He was tied for the league lead in even-strength goals (18) with Washington's Jakob Chychrun.

This was Werenski's 10th NHL season, all of them with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Werenski is the franchise's all-time leader in assists (330) and ranks second in points (465).

The Norris Trophy win follows another career accomplishment for the Michigan native: Winning Olympic men's hockey gold with Team USA at the Milan Cortina Games in February. Werenski is the sixth American player to be named the NHL's best defenseman.

Just missing the top three for the Norris was Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers, who led the NHL with 95 points in 82 games but finished fourth in the voting. NHL rookie of the year Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders appeared on eight ballots and finished 12th.