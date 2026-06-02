Preds poach Avs' Chris MacFarland for prez/GM role

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The Nashville Predators have hired Colorado Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland as their new president of hockey operations/general manager.

"We conducted an exhaustive search and were able to meet with several very qualified and impressive candidates, but all along, we were hopeful to interview Chris," Predators owner Bill Haslam said in a statement. "He turned out to be a perfect fit for us -- just what we were looking for to lead our organization moving forward."

The Avalanche had granted permission to their division rival to speak to MacFarland.

The Predators have been searching for a GM since February when Barry Trotz announced he was stepping aside after three years in the role. MacFarland gets a promotion with the president of hockey operations role.

Trying to compete in the tough Central division won't be easy. PuckPedia projects that MacFarland and the Predators will have $27.2 million in available cap space to address a roster that finished four points behind the Kings for the second and final Western Conference wild-card spot. Nashville has missed the playoffs in three of the last four years.

MacFarland inherits a roster that has sought to blend its experienced players like Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi, Ryan O'Reilly and Steven Stamkos with the young talent that's come through the system in recent years like Luke Evangelista, Fyodor Svechkov and Matthew Wood.

MacFarland was still under contract with the Avalanche, the Presidents' Trophy winner this season, which was stunningly swept in the Western Conference finals. Sources say the Avalanche have not had any conversations about coach Jared Bednar's future to this point, signaling he is likely back as head coach.

MacFarland has been sought out by other teams since joining Colorado in 2015. After the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022, MacFarland was elevated from assistant GM to GM as Joe Sakic moved to president of hockey operations.

Colorado issued a statement saying Sakic will lead the Avalanche through the draft and free agency and then reassess the structure of the front office.

Sakic will be tasked with trying to find solutions to the issues that led to the Avs going from having the NHL's best record to being swept in the conference finals by the Golden Knights.

Colorado is projected to have less than $3 million in cap space, according to PuckPedia. Four of the Avalanche's defensemen are pending unrestricted free agents. And two-time Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar is entering the final year of his contract before he becomes a UFA after the 2026-27 season.

Information from ESPN's Ryan Clark was used in this report.