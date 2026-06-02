How to watch 2026 Stanley Cup Final on ABC

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The stage is set for the 2026 Stanley Cup Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights. The Hurricanes are looking for their first championship since 2006, while the Golden Knights will attempt to secure their second title after winning it all in 2023.

Here are more key facts about the series.

When is the Stanley Cup Final?

The championship games begin June 2 and end June 17, if necessary.

How can fans watch?

ESPN's exclusive coverage of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final includes multiplatform coverage, a Spanish-language presentation, a SkyCast alternate feed and "NHL in ASL," an alternate telecast dedicated completely to the deaf and hard of hearing community. The main feed is available to watch on ABC, while alternate casts can be watched on the ESPN App.

What is SkyCast?

On the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers, a SkyCast alternate telecast feed above the ice will feature an aerial camera feed and complete game coverage including commentary and replays from the enhanced SkyCam. This marks the first time an aerial camera is permitted to operate directly over the ice at select times during the Stanley Cup Final.

What is the Stanley Cup Final schedule?

*All times Eastern

Game 1: Golden Knights at Hurricanes, 8 p.m., ABC

Game 2: Golden Knights at Hurricanes, 8 p.m., ABC

Game 3: Hurricanes at Golden Knights, 8 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Hurricanes at Golden Knights, 8 p.m., ABC

Game 5 (if necessary): Golden Knights at Hurricanes, 8 p.m., ABC

Game 6 (if necessary): Hurricanes at Golden Knights, 8 p.m., ABC

Game 7 (if necessary): Golden Knights at Hurricanes, 8 p.m., ABC/ESPN App

Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for scores, news, schedules and more.