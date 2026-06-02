Stars sign nonbinding letter of intent for new arena in Plano

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The Dallas Stars announced Tuesday they have signed a letter of intent for a potential new arena in the suburb of Plano.

They are proposing building a new arena at The Shops of Willow Bend as part of a potential new mixed-use development that would make it a sports and entertainment district.

The Stars said in their statement they have signed a nonbinding LOI that was submitted to the City of Plano and will go before the Plano City Council next Monday.

"This project would present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our franchise," team owner Tom Gaglardi said in a statement. "We eagerly await the vote by the Plano City Council and look forward to continuing the conversation to be part of the redevelopment at The Shops at Willow Bend."

The announcement comes a day after the Dallas Mavericks said they also have a preliminary agreement in place for a new arena site that would see the club leave downtown by 2031, when the team's lease with the American Airlines Center ends.

Determining where both the Mavericks and Stars would play their respective games in the future became a focal point as they are in a legal dispute in relation to arena relocations for both teams.

The Stars, at one point, were deliberating if they should remain at the American Airlines Center or build a new facility in the suburbs.

It appears it could be the latter option, with the club seeking to build on a site that is 18 miles north of downtown Dallas.

The move would make the Mavericks and Stars the latest to join what is a unique dynamic for fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The Dallas Cowboys (NFL), Dallas Wings (WNBA) and Texas Rangers (MLB) each play in the suburb of Arlington, which is 20 miles west of Dallas. The Wings are building a new arena in downtown Dallas that is expected to be open for the 2027 season. Meanwhile, FC Dallas (MLS) plays in Frisco, which is a northern suburb that's 29 miles from downtown.

Since relocating from Minneapolis ahead of the 1993-94 season, the Stars have played their games in downtown Dallas. They initially played at Reunion Arena until 2001 when they moved to the American Airlines Center.

"Plano has built a reputation as a city that welcomes world-class partners and community-focused investment," Plano Mayor John Muns said in a statement released by the Stars. "The Dallas Stars are an iconic North Texas organization, and we are encouraged by their interest as conversations move forward."