Frederik Andersen gets coach's backing as save numbers slide

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RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes remain confident in goaltender Frederik Andersen despite his numbers declining dramatically over the past six games.

Andersen gave up five goals on 23 shots in Carolina's Game 1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, a continuation of a statistical decline that began in the Eastern Conference finals. But coach Rod Brind'Amour said he doesn't have concerns with Andersen.

"I think a couple of those games, we weren't giving up a lot of shots. So the save percentage count is a tough one for our team," Brind'Amour said. "We don't give up a lot. There's still quality chances. There's just not a lot of fluff. So yeah, I'm not concerned about it."

In the first two rounds -- when the Hurricanes swept the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers -- Andersen had a .950 save percentage and 1.12 goals-against average. In the six games since -- five against the Montreal Canadiens and Game 1 against the Golden Knights -- Andersen has a save percentage of .867 and a 2.33 GAA. According to Evolving Hockey, Andersen has played to a negative goals saved above expected in four of those six games.

Brind'Amour said the brevity of Carolina's three playoff series before the Final had benefited Andersen.

"We've been fortunate that he hasn't had to play a ton of games there. But we're mindful of it," Brind'Amour said. "He knows what he needs. If he starts feeling a little fatigued, he's going to let us know. But I don't think that's going to be an issue."

This hasn't just been Andersen's deepest playoff run, it's been his most effective too. In past Hurricanes playoff runs, the 36-year-old goaltender has dealt with injuries, fatigue and bouts of ineffectiveness that led to him being benched. As Carolina advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006, Andersen has been the team's backbone.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights saw goaltender Carter Hart have a rough Game 1 as well, as Carolina scored four goals on 29 shots. Analytically, Hart had the lesser performance vs. Andersen.

Asked about Hart's performance in Game 1, Vegas coach John Tortorella said, "He made some key saves at key times."

Neither team is expected to make any lineup changes ahead of Thursday night's Game 2 in Raleigh.

The Golden Knights are 20-4-1 since Tortorella took over as coach with eight games remaining in the regular season. Teams that win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final have gone on to win the championship 75.6% of the time (65-21).