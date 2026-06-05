Seth Jarvis scores in OT, Carolina evens Stanley Cup Final

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RALEIGH, N.C. -- Seth Jarvis scored on the power play in overtime after Carolina erased a deficit in regulation only to give up a late tying goal, and the Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night.

The series is now tied 1-1. Game 3 is at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday in Vegas.

Jarvis' heroics 3:56 into OT came after a thrilling third period that included four goals being scored and another getting called off because of goaltender interference.

"It was a Iot," said Jarvis, who scored for just the fourth time this playoffs. "We did a great job controlling our emotions. We never got too high, never got too low. Just kept responding, and that's what I love about this group is we always bounce back."

The Hurricanes had almost nothing going for the first 45 minutes, falling behind by two goals as the Golden Knights took advantage of a couple of scoring chances and locked down defensively. A couple of strong shifts in the offensive zone just before the midway point of the third brought the crowd back to life because the Hurricanes were buzzing.

Logan Stankoven made a terrific individual effort to get Carolina on the board, taking the puck away from Rasmus Andersson, going to the net and banking a shot off Jeremy Lauzon and in with 9:40 remaining in regulation. Less than three minutes later, Mark Jankowski fired a shot past Carter Hart to tie it, flipping the script from Game 1, when Vegas erased a multigoal deficit and won.

"Stanky did a great job getting it going and Janks with a great shot, and it just carried on from there," Jarvis said.

This is the first time each of the first two games of a Cup Final featured a team falling behind by more than a goal and winning.

A big decision by Vegas coach John Tortorella with five minutes left paved the way for it to happen.

Frederik Andersen initially went full extension to deny Ivan Barbashev with the paddle of his stick, and a scrum ensued in the crease that ended with the puck eventually in the net. Referee Jean Hebert waved it off immediately, saying Andersen was pushed into the net and ruling it was goaltender interference.

Tortorella after some deliberation opted to use his coach's challenge, and the on-ice officials in consultation with the NHL's situation room confirmed the call on the ice stood.

The punishment for a failed challenge is a two-minute minor penalty. The Hurricanes went on the power play, where they had been so ineffective all night and most of the playoffs.

Not this time. Jordan Staal redirected Shayne Gostisbehere's point shot in on the power play with 4:35 left in regulation.

The Hurricanes killed off a penalty in the intervening time before allowing Mark Stone to tie it with 1:21 left at 6-on-5 with Hart pulled for an extra skater. Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin actually knocked the puck into his own net on the play.

Early in overtime, Tomas Hertl tripped Staal to put Carolina back on the power play. That allowed Jarvis to score just Carolina's ninth power-play goal of the playoffs.

"That's a step in the right direction," Jarvis said. "Our power play found our groove tonight. It started with Jordo in the third, and they're just making the right plays, playing smart and being aggressive and it worked out."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.