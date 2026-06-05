Auston Matthews still wants to win in Toronto, GM says

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BUFFALO -- Auston Matthews doesn't appear to have one foot out the door for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the organization shifts into its next chapter.

That's what Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has taken from his interactions with the team captain, including during a recent trip to Matthews' home base in Scottsdale, Arizona, despite ongoing rumors of Matthews' dissatisfaction with the club.

The Maple Leafs missed the playoffs for the first time since Matthews was drafted No. 1 overall in 2016 and are searching for their fourth head coach of Matthews' 10-year tenure in Toronto, but Chayka was optimistic about the center's headspace.

"What I saw was a happy captain," Chayka told reporters at the NHL scouting combine Friday. "[Someone] who's got a lot of pride in being the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, someone who wants to win in Toronto, which aligns with how we're thinking about it."

Chayka's confidence comes after Matthews was less committal at the end of the regular season.

"I can't predict the future," Matthews said in April. "There are steps that have to take place. They have to hire new leadership and management. I don't know what's going to happen. I think that's kind of ... like I said, I can't really predict the future."

Toronto has undergone several changes the past few months, firing former general manager Brad Treliving in late March, hiring Chayka and senior adviser Mats Sundin and firing coach Craig Berube in May. Chayka has prioritized conversation, speaking with players and team personnel at all levels to get a sense of their feelings about the state of the franchise.

"Just listening honestly a lot," Chayka said, "and hearing about how the season went, and the trends, and the things that we think are opportunities, and collaborate on that a bit. No different than [with] Auston. We continue to have those conversations."

On May 5, Toronto got the ultimate break when they won the NHL draft lottery, setting the Maple Leafs up with the first overall selection on June 26. It's arguably the franchise's most important decision since plucking Matthews at the top spot a decade ago. Knowing that, Chayka scheduled another important offseason visit -- at the home of projected No. 1 pick Gavin McKenna.

The 18-year-old Canadian forward is coming off an exceptional freshman season at Penn State, with 15 goals and 51 points in 35 games. McKenna's backstory, though, is unique, with Chayka noting he didn't have skating or skills coaches until he was 13.

"But obviously the brain and the talent [are] evident," Chayka said. "The instincts and his raw ability, I think, are interesting."

Chayka emphasized several times the importance of getting "the person right" with Toronto's choice. That could have raised some red flags when it comes to McKenna, who was initially charged in January with four counts in State College after he punched a man in the head and caused injuries that required surgery. All charges were eventually dropped after the district attorney's office and police reviewed video footage.

Toronto did its own due diligence on McKenna and what transpired that night and were satisfied with the outcomes.

"We've gone through everything of every player, every possibility of instances in which they've participated in," Chayka said. "I've personally talked to everyone involved, including Gavin, and we understand the situation and we're comfortable."

Maple Leafs director of amateur scouting Mark Leach echoed Chayka's perspective on McKenna as a quality person, a bonus considering all he can offer Toronto on the ice.

"He's highly skilled, highly creative, smart, mature, plays at a high pace and really just goes about his business like a pro," Leach said. "I just see the way he handles himself, the way he handles himself with the media, just the way he is as a kid. He's been under the spotlight for the last few years. It's not an easy thing to go through, and he's done a good job."

Chayka noted that while there have been discussions about potentially trading the first pick, it was more likely the Maple Leafs would choose from a pool of "five or six" top-tier players being vetted through their draft process.

At the same time, Toronto is sifting through candidates for its vacant coaching position. Chayka mentioned being in touch with 55 people about the job in a just-completed first round and that about 20 progressed to in-depth conversations or face-to-face meetings.

There is no set date in mind, though, on when the new bench boss will take over.

"We're about conviction," Chayka said. "I think it's been a long time since there's been a full [coaching] search for this organization, and I think it's important for us to take our time and get it right. This is the next leader of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and so we've gone through a very thorough process.

"No timeline, no time constraints. When it's right, we'll make that decision, but we're going to be patient and get it right."