NHL Stanley Pup 2026: How to watch, schedule, more

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As the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes go head-to-head in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, the third annual Stanley Pup will feature its own brand of high-level ice hockey.

A lineup of 32 adoptable puppies representing each of the 32 NHL teams will face off in a friendly competition, showcasing their puck handling skills on a miniature rink. Many of the puppies will be available for adoption from a shelter or rescue in their NHL city.

Here are key facts about the 2026 NHL Stanley Pup:

When is the Stanley Pup?

The third annual Stanley Pup premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET in Canada and 9:30 p.m. ET in the United States.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch the debut of the canine action on Sportsnet 360 (Canada), truTV and HBO Max. The show will then be available on the NHL's YouTube channel on Tuesday and will also air on NHL Network on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET.

Who will be included in the broadcast?

The competition will feature "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson serving as a celebrity coach and will include appearances by broadcaster Doc Emrick, Calgary Flames goaltender Devin Cooley, Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis and San Jose Sharks center Will Smith.

How can fans access more NHL content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules and more.