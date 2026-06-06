Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy wins second Vezina Trophy

Open Extended Reactions

Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning has won the Vezina Trophy, the second time he has been named the NHL's top goaltender.

Vasilevskiy, 31, was a finalist for the sixth time for the award given to the goalie "adjudged to be the best at his position." It's voted on by the NHL's general managers. Vasilevskiy appeared on 28 of a possible 32 ballots.

He led the NHL with 39 wins in 58 starts, becoming the sixth goalie in NHL history to post nine 30-win seasons. His active streak of nine straight 30-win seasons is second only to Hockey Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur (12).

Overall, Vasilevskiy was 39-15-4 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .912 save percentage with two shutouts in leading the Lightning to their ninth straight postseason appearance.

Vasilevskiy received 17 first-place votes, and his margin of victory was a significant one over finalists Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders (eight first-place votes) and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins (two first-place votes). Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson and Colorado Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood finished outside the top three but received two first-place votes each.

Vasilevskiy was leaving Benchmark International Arena when he was surprised with the trophy by Tampa Bay police and a member of their K-9 unit as part of the NHL's effort to create viral moments with its award announcements.