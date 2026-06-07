Stanley Cup Game 3 food headlined by $60 surf and turf loaded potato

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LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights aren't exactly known for their subtlety, from their glittery gold jerseys to a pregame show that rivals anything on The Strip as an assault on the senses.

That grandiosity carried over to the menu for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, where a few high-end items defied the usual game-night fare. Consider these dishes created for the Stanley Cup Final from Levy Restaurants:

"Forged in Gold" Surf and Turf Loaded Potato ($60)

Levy Restaurants

A twice-baked potato that fills nearly the entire plate is the base for a stacked trio of filet mignon, butter-poached lobster and mâitre d' butter, a classic French compound butter. Holding it all together is a Golden Knights sword that one assumes you can use to eat this like an expensive lollipop. Season-ticket holders get this monstrosity for $48.

Sin City Lobster Poutine ($45)

Levy Restaurants

Seasoned waffle fries are dotted with garlic-poached chunks of lobster and crispy cheese curds covered in gravy. Some of the Canadians we spoke with at Game 3 protested that this wasn't a traditional poutine based on fry choice and gravy coverage. It's $36 for season-ticket holders.

Sword in the Stone ($18)

Levy Restaurants

This is an airy pastry filled with mascarpone cream, strawberries, blueberries and blackberries, topped with caramel and raspberry sauce. It has a big old sugar thing that looks like ice sticking out of it.

While not unique to the Stanley Cup Final, the Golden Knights also have one of their most luxurious menus items available: The Vegas Born Roll ($50; season-ticket holders pay $40) that features seared wagyu beef, snow crab, avocado, chives and -- of course -- flakes of gold.