Gabriel Bonfim dominates Belal Muhammad at UFC Fight Night

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The UFC's welterweight division has looked like an absolute shark tank as of late. Add Gabriel Bonfim's name to its list of predators.

Bonfim (20-1) delivered a breakout performance Saturday against a former champion in Belal Muhammad (24-6). The Brazilian dominated Muhammad in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, frequently smiling and laughing as he did it. All three judges scored it a clean, five-round shutout for Bonfim. In his postfight comments, Bonfim paid respect to Muhammad and called for another former UFC champion in Jack Della Maddalena.

"This man has trailed a path few have trailed," Bonfim said through an interpreter. "He took the hard way all the way up to be a champion. I just want to say, 'I admire you a lot and respect you so much.' Jack Della Maddalena, stay ready. You're right there. You're my next opponent. I just got to the top five. I want to be active. You're next."

Bonfim is the latest figure in a wave of promising newcomers at 170 pounds. The top of the division is littered with fresh talents who have yet to fight for a UFC championship, including Ian Machado Garry, Carlos Prates, Michael Morales and Sean Brady. Bonfim firmly cemented his name on that list on Saturday, with his fifth win in a row and seventh overall in the UFC.

According to UFC Stats, Bonfim outlanded Muhammad in total strikes 120-91 -- and the disparity felt worse, as he bloodied Muhammad's face by the second round with jabs and right hands. In the third, Bonfim caught Muhammad with a clean right hand that sent the former champion's mouthpiece sailing across the Octagon. To Muhammad's credit, he never looked in danger of being finished, but he never looked close to turning the tide either. He has now lost three in a row.

Defending welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, who is widely ranked the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, has yet to make his first title defense. He is expected to return to competition for the first time this year in late summer.

In the co-main event, veteran middleweight Brendan Allen (27-7) defended his top 10 spot against a hungry opponent in Edmen Shahbazyan (16-6). Allen went in as the UFC's No. 4-ranked middleweight, while Shahbazyan sat outside the top 15. Allen accepted the high-risk matchup in order to stay active after a bigger fight failed to materialize. Shahbazyan had a lot of success early with the right hand, but Allen responded in the later rounds and ultimately out-struck Shahbazyan in an entertaining three-round decision. The victory improved Allen to 9-2 in his last 11.

"Hopefully [champion Sean Strickland] is next," Allen said. "This was a big risk. A very big risk. Let's see."