Vegas Golden Knights outlast Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3

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LAS VEGAS -- Shea Theodore was credited with a goal in double overtime, and the Vegas Golden Knights recovered from losing a 4-0 lead to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.

The goal occurred at the 5:38 mark, when Carolina forward Jordan Martinook flipped the puck off goaltender Brandon Bussi's skate. It bounded into the net behind Bussi, igniting the T-Mobile Arena crowd and ending a long night in Nevada.

Mitch Marner had a hat trick and Tomas Hertl also scored in a four-goal second period for Vegas, which ended the night for Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen. Bussi replaced him for the third period and all of the overtimes, making 18 saves before allowing Theodore's goal.

Theodore, in his postgame, on-ice interview with ESPN's Emily Kaplan was clearly exhausted after the goal, saying "I'm just ready to go home."

Martinook, Taylor Hall, Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov scored third-period goals for Carolina, as the Hurricanes forced overtime before losing for just the third time this postseason. It was also Carolina's first overtime loss, after going 5-0 after regulation.

Game 4 is on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.