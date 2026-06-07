Connor McDavid ties Wayne Gretzky with 5th Ted Lindsay Award

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NEW YORK -- Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers has won the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL's most outstanding player as voted by his peers.

The league and the Players' Association announced the honor Sunday. This is the fifth time McDavid has won it, tying Wayne Gretzky for the most in league history for the trophy, which used to be named for Lester B. Pearson.

"This award, coming from the guys that you play against every single night and battle against every single night, to have them recognize me with an award like this, means so much," the 29-year-old center said.

McDavid led all scorers this past season with 90 assists and 138 points. San Jose's Macklin Celebrini and Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov were second and third in voting by members of the NHLPA.

McDavid is also a Hart Trophy finalist for league MVP along with Kucherov and Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon. McDavid is a three-time Hart winner.