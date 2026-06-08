Sources: Kings hiring Peter Laviolette as new head coach

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The Los Angeles Kings are hiring Peter Laviolette as their new head coach, sources told ESPN on Monday.

It is a three-year deal, sources said.

Laviolette, 61, did not coach in the NHL last season after he was fired from by Rangers following two seasons.

Laviolette has coached 1,594 games -- which ranks in the top 10 all time -- for the Capitals, Flyers, Islanders, Hurricanes and Predators. He was also considered for the vacant Maple Leafs and Oilers jobs this cycle, sources said.

Laviolette won a Stanley Cup with the Canes in 2006. He is known for strong first seasons once getting hired.

The Kings made the playoffs in captain Anze Kopitar's final season, but were swept in the first round by the Avalanche. The Kings fired coach Jim Hiller shortly after the Olympic break and D.J. Smith finished the season as interim coach. The Kings were 11-6-6 under Smith and got a major boost after trading for star winger Artemi Panarin, whom Laviolette had previously coached in New York.