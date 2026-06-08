Reports: Larkin has Florida, Minnesota, Vegas as trade targets

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Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has requested a trade by submitting a three-team list of desired destinations, according to multiple reports.

Larkin, 29, has a full no-trade clause as part of his contract, and his list was limited to being dealt to Vegas, Minnesota and Florida. He has five years left on an eight-year, $69.6 million contract, which carries an annual salary cap hit of $8.7 million.

The trade demand comes after he completed his 11th season in Detroit and his 10th straight without a playoff berth. The Red Wings' decade-long postseason drought now stands as the NHL's longest active run after the Buffalo Sabres qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 15 years this season.

The Red Wings faltered down the stretch in becoming the NHL's second team to have 69 points through 53 games only to miss the playoffs.

From Waterford, Michigan, Larkin enjoyed success in his Olympic debut by winning a gold medal representing the U.S. at the Milan Cortina Games in February.

The challenge for Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is working out a deal with any of the three teams. Each is projected to be in the bottom half of the NHL in having $15.2 million or less in cap space available entering next season, according to spotrac.com.

And they include the Golden Knights, who, with just $4.6 million of space available currently, rank 31st among the NHL's 32 teams.

It's unclear whether Larkin would be open to potentially expanding his list.

Larkin has spent his entire career in the Detroit area. He played collegiately at Michigan and was selected by Detroit with the 15th pick in the 2014 draft. He's a six-time 30-goal scorer and coming off a season in which he had 67 points, including a career-best 34 goals in 74 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.