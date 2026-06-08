Edmonton Oilers nearing deal with Mike Babcock, sources say

Open Extended Reactions

The Edmonton Oilers are closing in on hiring Mike Babcock to be their next head coach, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Babcock and the Oilers have been in talks to have him succeed Kris Knoblauch behind the bench. The 63-year-old Babcock, who won a Stanley Cup in 2008 with the Detroit Red Wings, is 12th all time in career wins by an NHL coach (700).

Babcock was last hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023 but ended up never coaching a game with the franchise. He resigned after an NHLPA investigation into claims that he violated players' privacy when he asked to see photos on their cellphones. The NHLPA shared its findings with the NHL, which shared them with Blue Jackets management. Team president John Davidson said "we got it wrong" in hiring Babcock.

The NHLPA confirmed that Oilers players have reached out regarding Babcock's status and any open investigations into his conduct. TSN first reported on the Oilers' interest in Babcock.

Sources told ESPN that Edmonton's core leadership group has been consulted about Babcock's hiring and provided input to management. Sportsnet reported on Monday that Babcock met with the players and that Babcock spoke directly with Edmonton owner Daryl Katz.

The Oilers would be Babcock's fourth NHL coaching stop. He led the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim to the Western Conference championship in his first NHL season (2002-03) during his two years there. He coached the Red Wings for 10 seasons, winning two conference titles and the Stanley Cup. He coached the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2015 to 2020.

Although Babcock's coaching tactics and psychological approach with players had come under scrutiny in Detroit, they came into sharp focus after he was fired in Toronto. Specifically, there was an incident involving Mitch Marner in which the coach asked the then-rookie to rank the hardest-working players on the team and shared that list with his teammates.

Despite that baggage, the Oilers have turned to Babcock in their desperate need for a veteran coach.

Superstar center Connor McDavid signed a two-year contract extension that kicks in next season to extend Edmonton's window to win with him before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. After Edmonton was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Anaheim, it sought to make a coaching change by seeking to hire Bruce Cassidy, the Stanley Cup-winning coach of the Vegas Golden Knights who was fired with eight games left in the season. But Vegas refused to allow the Oilers permission to speak with Cassidy, as he is under contract for the 2026-27 season.

Before the Stanley Cup Final, the NHL reaffirmed that the Golden Knights are within their rights to deny Cassidy permission to interview with divisional rivals such as Edmonton and Los Angeles, which instead hired well-traveled coach Peter Laviolette on Monday.

"Obviously, we don't find it unreasonable because we're allowing it to happen. I do think Vegas is clearly within their contractual rights to do what they're doing," deputy commissioner Bill Daly said.

Although he hasn't coached in the NHL since November 2019, Babcock would bring a pedigree of success and championship experience to the Oilers. He's in the IIHF Triple Gold Club, having coached a world championship-winning team in 2004, a Stanley Cup winner and two Olympic gold-medal winners for Canada in 2010 and 2014.

Provided there's a green light from the NHL and the NHLPA, Babcock's next stop could very well be in Edmonton.